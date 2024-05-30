Boston-Minnesota will compete in Winner-takes-all Game 5 for first-ever PWHL title





BOSTON – The Pro Women's Hockey League will be crowned champions for the first time Wednesday night, with PWHL Boston hosting PWHL Minnesota in a winner-takes-all Game 5 at Tsongas Center in Lowell. The puck will drop around 7 p.m., and a short time later one team will claim the first Walter Cup as the league's first champions. Boston forced a decisive Game 5 on Sunday with a 1-0 double overtime win at Minnesota before a crowd of more than 13,000 fans at the XCel Energy Center. Game 5 is sold out and PWHL Boston can't wait to play in front of its home fans on Wednesday night. “Obviously the goal is to end our season with a win, but to get all the support from our hometown fans will be excellent,” said captain Hillary Knight. “We're super excited and people in Boston are ecstatic. People are trying to get tickets; it's going to be a wild atmosphere.” It should come as no surprise that tickets on the secondary market range from $186 to as much as $2,500. Boston fans love to see their teams compete for a title. “It was absolutely incredible,” Jessica Digirolamo said. “I mean, there really are no words, it was amazing and we're so excited to continue the journey today.” Boston is 1-1 on home ice this series, winning Game 1 4-3 before dropping Game 2 3-0. Minnesota put Boston on the brink of elimination with a 4-1 victory in Game 3, but Boston outlasted them in Game 4 to set up the decisive Game 5 on Wednesday night. Boston was led by two former Northeastern stars in Game 4. Alina Müller scored the game's lone goal at 6:36 of the second overtime, the second goal of the postseason for the two-time Swiss Olympian. In net, Aerin Frankel was out again with 33 saves in her nearly 99 minutes of action. Frankel, who guided the Huskies to Hockey East titles in all five of her seasons at Northeastern, has a .953 save percentage in the playoffs and has allowed just 12 goals on the 245 shots she has faced. Sunday evening was her first shutout of the postseason. Boston's offense is led by Müller's linemate, Susanna Tapani, who leads the team with three goals this postseason. Tapani was acquired by Minnesota during the regular season and scored a pair of overtime winners in the semifinals against Montreal, and scored one of Boston's goals in the 4-3 victory in Game 1. Boston wants to play its best game of the season and claim the first-ever Walter Cup in front of the home fans on Wednesday evening. “We are very much looking forward to hosting Game 5,” said PWHL Boston head coach Courtney Kessell. “At the beginning of every year, every team believes they will be in this final, and here we are. We're just excited to take it all in and enjoy the moment.” More from CBS News Matt Geagan Matthew Geagan is a sports producer for CBS Boston. He has been part of the WBZ sports team for almost 20 years. He moved online in 2012 and has covered all the highs (and some lows) in Boston sports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/boston/news/pwhl-boston-minnesota-walter-cup-championship-game-5-tsongas-center/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos