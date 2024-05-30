Sports
E1 in content distribution deal with SNTV's Story10
The all-electric E1 powerboat series, currently in the midst of its debut championship, has unveiled a new distribution partnership with sports-focused media agency Story10.
Through a deal unveiled today, Story10 will work to increase awareness around the E1 World Championship by distributing news content for each upcoming event in the series across its network of digital and social channels.
The agency will also produce and distribute feature stories for the remainder of 2024, including team profiles and posts “around key topics such as sustainability, innovation and marine conservation.”
The first season of E1 2024 then heads to Marbella, Spain, for an event on June 2.
In recent weeks, the powerboating series has signed audio brand Baud and champagne brand Telmont as new commercial partners.
The 2024 season kicked off in early February in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and will continue until a final race in Hong Kong in mid-November.
Story10, meanwhile, is run by SNTV, a joint venture between the Associated Press and heavyweight agency IMG.
In February, Story10 announced the expansion of its partnership with World Table Tennis, the commercial organization of the International Table Tennis Federation.
James Dobbs, Managing Director of SNTV, said: “E1 has all the attributes a sport needs to succeed in today's media landscape; a visually spectacular competition with cutting-edge entertainment crossover, all rooted in the essential ambition to achieve environmental sustainability.
“We are already seeing significant engagement from our media partners and will continue to introduce new audiences to the series.”
