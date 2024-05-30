Softball places five on CSC Academic All-District Team





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State's softball program named five student-athletes to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team for the 2024 season, the organization announced. CSC strives to honor and celebrate student-athletes who represent the highest caliber of academic and athletic achievement through the annual Academic All-District and Academic All-America programs. The individual athletes selected to the Academic All-District Team will be eligible for the Academic All-America Team later this month. The Nittany Lions drafted senior catcher Gaby Garcia junior utility Maddie Gordon senior outfielder Liana Jones senior infielder Emily Maddock and senior infielder Kaitlyn Morrison on this year's softball Academic All-District team. A native of Southlake, Texas, Garcia led the Nittany Lions in OPS this season with a 1.071 rating at the plate, hitting 11 home runs and 10 doubles while ranking second on the team in total walks this year with 20 .Over the course of her collegiate academic career, Garcia has won a pair of team awards at SFA for her academic prowess and has been named an Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete several times. Garcia earned her bachelor's degree in marketing from Stephen F. Austin State University and earned a degree in business management foundations from Penn State earlier this spring. She will continue her education by obtaining a postgraduate degree in nursing at the end of her time in Happy Valley. A native of Shenandoah, Virginia, Gordon had one of the strongest offensive seasons in Penn State history in 2024, finishing with the sixth-most doubles and fourth-most home runs in a single season in the Nittany Lion record book. Gordon recorded 16 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs in addition to 41 RBI, all while hitting an impressive .335 at the plate. In addition to her success on the diamond, Gordon couples her first-ever College Sports Communicators Academic All-District designation with recognition a season ago as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, Academic All-Big Ten selection and Easton/NFCA Scholar Athlete. Gordon is currently pursuing a double major in recreation, park and tourism management, as well as human development and family studies. The Langhorne, Pennsylvania native Jones saved her best for last in 2024, posting the best batting average of her collegiate career with a .295 mark, combining with 12 doubles, four triples and nine career home runs for an impressive season-long OPS of 1.005. In the classroom, Jones has been named to the Academic All-Big Ten honor roll each of the past two years and has been named an Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete each season of eligibility. Liana graduated from Penn State with a bachelor's degree in finance and will begin her career at financial and performance management consulting firm Protiviti in the coming weeks. A native of Kempton, Pennsylvania, Maddock completed her collegiate career at PSU as one of the best pure hitters the program has seen, posting a .330 batting average with 101 career hits. The veteran third baseman posted a .297 season at the plate in 2024, recording a career-high 52 hits with additional career-best marks in doubles with nine and triples with four. In the classroom, Emily has previously been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District and Academic All-Big Ten Teams, in addition to being recognized as an Easton/NFCA Scholar Athlete. Maddock graduated from Penn State with a bachelor's degree in marketing and has already begun preparing for her career in the marketing field. A routine playmaker in the Nittany Lion lineup in recent years, Morrison completed her stint in the Blue & White rankings tied for third all-time at PSU for career doubles with 43. The South Park, Pennsylvania native recorded a 2024 season that saw her hit .333 on a single-season schedule, with a record 18 doubles, six triples and five home runs. She has previously been named a CSC Academic All-District Choice, a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, an Academic All-Big Ten team member and an Easton/NFCA Scholar Athlete during her Nittany Lion career. Kaitlyn graduated from Penn State with a bachelor's degree in secondary education and is looking to begin her career as an educator in the coming months. FOLLOW THE NITTANY LIONS For more information about Penn State softball, visit GoPSUSports.com. Fans can keep up with the Nittany Lion softball team on Facebook at /pennstatesoftball, as well as on Instagram and X @PennStateSB.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2024/5/29/softball-places-five-on-csc-academic-all-district-team.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos