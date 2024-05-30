Sports
T20 World Cup: Who was the first and greatest American homegrown cricket legend?
Immigrants, both recent and first generation, make up the U.S. roster for its first home World Cup. But once upon a time, before baseball and basketball became national pastimes, Americans produced one of the best all-rounders in the world, popular enough to be recognized in England: John Bart King.
The bowling all-rounder's tours of Philadelphians include a team that was given first-class status until World War I almost earned his country Test status in 1912 before, after much deliberation, it was awarded to the West Indies.
Those who had seen him vouched for his ability. Former England batsman and writer CB Fry called it the best swerve I have ever seen in my life. Fry himself had felt the pinch. The story goes that Fry asked King to throw a few balls into the net. King agreed and threw him his in-swinger, which Fry learned to play. But when Fry came to the crease, he shaped up for the same type of delivery. But he shot away and he tried to slip. King had slipped into his deadly out-swinger.
Did you know that the United States actually has a rich cricketing history?!
First international match ever: in 1844
Bart King, born in Philadelphia: pioneer of swing bowling
Who will take home the Bart King Domestic Player of the Tournament award tonight?! #MLCFinale pic.twitter.com/dlARjYBLEM
Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 30, 2023
He was swinging the ball both ways at a serious pace. The specialty was the nip-backer, which he called a fisherman. His action was, say the chroniclers, unusual, although within legal limits. His arm was unusually high and the ball almost jumped out of the air, according to a Sussex Post report. An early baseball education before a factory worker introduced him to the thrill of cricket could have had a say in that. In those days almost everyone bowled with a side-on action.
Competition winner
King snapped wickets (415 in 65 matches) three times in heaps, all 10 in an innings, once against Ireland in 1909 and with an economical average of 15.66. Local chroniclers estimate his wicket count at 2088.
When the mood got to him, he could also be a brutal hitter. The figures are modest: 2,194 runs at 20.51, but he once scored 344 runs in two sessions at the Merion CC Pavilion. His golden hour came when he bowled Philadelphia to a two-run victory over the Australians who came calling after the tour of England in 1912. In the one-innings Test he took nine for 78 and scored 39 runs. By then he was on the cusp of forty. In his prime, in 1887, he had single-handedly blown up a Sussex side (the legendary Ranji for a first-ball duck) by picking twelve wickets, achieving the Philadelphians' first victory on English soil.
Certainly one of the six most important bowlers in the world of all time, and perhaps the greatest, wrote historian Rowland Bowen. Without doubt the best all-round cricketer America ever produced, wrote his contemporary John Lester.
He played well into his fifties, even though first-class cricket had died in his country. By the time he died in 1965 at the age of 91, the sport had faded from his country's consciousness, although his dates of birth and death are still faithfully reprinted in Wisden every year.
