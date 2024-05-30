3 quick versions of players switching to rivals and more

1. Friday night MSU football is here to stay

Last week's news that Michigan State Football will not play either two Friday night games this season, as of now the opener was largely met with a collective groan from MSU fans.

MSU plays at Oregon on Friday evening, October 4, starting at 9:00 PM (ET), and at home against Purdue on Friday, November 22, the week before Thanksgiving, with what will likely be a frigid kickoff at 8:00 PM. Both competitions are part of Fox's national primetime Friday night college football season package.

Initially, the overriding frustration seemed to be that MSU playing on the road at Oregon in a short week, six days after hosting Ohio State, was a competitive disadvantage. While it's true, this may not be the season to worry about that. If this was a year MSU planned to be in contention, I'd say cry away. But in Year 1 of a new regime, after a 4-8 season with half the roster being turned over, the Friday night game against Purdue at home late in the season, six days after playing at Illinois, is more likely to have an impact. to the Spartans' win-loss record.

However, I feel the reaction is part of a larger feeling: the unenthusiastic atmosphere toward the changing world of college sports, including the loss of control over football scheduling, and the rejection of cherished norms (such as Saturday games). All of this is made worse by the fact that MSU football currently occupies a smaller and smaller place in the landscape (which is a big reason why the Spartans play twice on Friday).

This just feels like one more thing NOT to look forward to.

Strap in. As MSU athletic director Alan Haller recently said: With the new TV deal, flexibility for schools is not what it used to be. A lot of these things are determined and we are told when, where and what time to play.

Given the revenue sharing with athletes on the horizon, these media rights deals are important to maintaining a robust athletics department. Maybe think of it this way: By watching on Friday nights as directed by an unfeeling TV executive instead of tailgating on Saturdays, you help MSU's other sports exist.

Do not you like it? I don't blame you.

2. Switch to a rival? You have to get used to it and athletes have to get used to your reaction

When former MSU defensive end Jaden Mangham jumped into the transfer portal at the eleventh hour this spring and announced shortly thereafter that he would visit Michigan, he ended up taking MSU fans and former players personally. And one of Mangham's relatives took their criticism personally, leading to a not-so-friendly back-and-forth on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The point is, in this increasingly transactional and transitional world of college sports, this is going to happen more and more. Just after Mangham picked the Wolverines, Michigan transfer linebacker Semaj Bridgeman picked the Spartans.

The vitriol toward Mangham came not only from the fact that he was eyeing Michigan, but also because he was a starter who sounded all-in on the Spartans and their new coaching staff a month earlier. But flirting with the Wolverines and ultimately choosing Michigan was his real sin. Former MSU players Felton Davis III and Tony Lippett were among those who expressed their displeasure. Fans were, unsurprisingly, even less merciful.

In a college football world created by passion and fanaticism, this was seen as a betrayal. The MSU fan community could come to terms with an athlete doing what is ultimately best for themselves. However, for those who bleed green, it is a betrayal to play for Michigan.

While I normally cringe when fans root for athletes, Mangham and any other athlete who crosses such a line must understand that their sport is made by these intense feelings of community, by dedication to a school, by this heated rivalry. Without all this, there would be no major college football, no zero, no interest. The venom Mangham felt is why he and other great college athletes can get paid and live like kings on campus. The kickback is part of the pay.

3. Will Died try to lie on Tom Izzo's grave?

Few, if any, statements from Tom Izzo in the 12 years I've covered the MSU basketball team have been as seared into fans' consciousness as what Izzo said after his team's NCAA Tournament exit in March: I return back to a deeper run in this tournament, or I'll die trying.

It was a refreshing statement for those who had seen the MSU program take a step back in recent years since the pandemic and let the world know that Izzo was not okay with mediocre NCAA tournament seeds and second-round exits.

I also assumed this meant he and his staff would contribute to the Spartans' front court in the transfer portal, since the center spot proved to be MSU's flaw so often last season.

But when the portal opened, crickets. Izzo and Co. ultimately added needed size and presence to the wing in Omaha transfer Frankie Fidler. But then, again, crickets. Finally, in mid-May, two weeks after the portal closed, they signed seven-footer Szymon Zapala from low-major Longwood. A useful addition perhaps. Required depth. But was this death an attempt?

Here I am on this:

Izzo didn't shy away from going after a highly touted and more expensive big man just to spite his fan base. I'm sure about that. He chose this route so he could keep his roster of Jaxon Kohler, Carson Cooper and Xavier Booker together. Kohler especially. I think he's intrigued by the Kohler-Booker tandem. That was the case last year as well, and because of Kohler's foot injury and Booker's lack of readiness at the time, the staff never got to see what they saw signs of in August and September. They really think there is something there.

I think Izzo sees player retention and development as the best path back to contention, as long as the pieces in place are worth retaining and developing. He believes he can recruit for that, that he can preserve a culture he has worked hard to build, by not bringing in a big-name hire at a salary of well over $1 million, a move that could lead to disharmony and distrust elsewhere in the selection. .

In his mind, Izzo is dying, but also in a way he won't regret. You and I don't have to agree with every move or lack thereof. But that doesn't mean he doesn't keep his word.

Contact Graham Couch at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.