Novak Djokovic is the headliner at Roland Garros on Thursday. | ATP tour





Roland Garros Djokovic, Medvedev, Zverev and Ruud on Thursday card in Paris Shelton and Nishikori resume the rain-delayed match May 29, 2024 Peter Staples/ATP tour Novak Djokovic is the top seed at Roland Garros.

By ATP staff Three-time champion Novak Djokovic leads a busy Thursday at Roland Garros, where a record schedule sees the Serbian among the six Top 10 players in the PIF ATP rankings. The Serbian's second round match with Roberto Carballes Baena follows a pair of WTA matches starting at 6am EST / 12pm CEST on Court Philippe-Chatrier. In the evening session, French fans will rally behind one of their own: Gael Monfils, who will face 30th seed Lorenzo Musetti not before 2:15 PM EST / 8:15 PM CEST. View Thursday's schedule Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev starts the day with his fourth Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting against Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic. Rome champion Alexander Zverev looks to continue his red-hot form and build on his opening round victory against Rafael Nadal when he faces Belgian David Goffin on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Two-time finalist Casper Ruud, who will be hunting for his first major title these two weeks, plays the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Hubert Hurkacz resumes his meeting with American Brandon Nakashima, who leads the Pole 6-5.

Ben Shelton and former No. 4 Kei Nishikori will continue their back-and-forth battle that ended 5-5 before rain canceled Wednesday's game in Paris. The second round matches of Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune, Tommy Paul and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also scheduled for Thursday. The loaded order of play comes after persistent rain affected the schedule for the past three days. Rain canceled play on the outdoor courts on Wednesday, meaning only a handful of matches were completed under the roof of Philippe-Chatrier or Lenglen. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev were among those who reached the third round.

