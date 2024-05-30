Women's hockey adds four to the 2024-25 recruiting class





BEMIDJI, Minn. Bemidji State University Women's Hockey head coach Amber Frkylund announced the addition of four to the Beavers' 2024-2025 recruiting class. Josie Bothun (Wyoming, Minnesota), Isa Goettl (Andover, Minnesota), Kaitlin Groess (Ham Lake, Minnesota) and Meredith Killian (St. Paul, Minnesota) to join the BSU Women's Hockey Program for the 2024-2025 season. The four join Avery Achterkirch, Autumn Cooper, Izy Fairchild, Hannah Graves, Morgan Smith, Heidi Strompf and Julia Zielinska who have already signed their National Letters of Intent to attend Bemidji State and play women's hockey for the Beavers during the early NCAA signing period. All signatories are subject to admission to BSU and compliance with NCAA rules, including certification by the NCAA Eligibility Center. The 2024-2025 signing class now consists of six forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders. * Josie Bothun Goalkeeper 5-6 L Wyoming Minn. (Penn State)

Prior to BSU

Penn State: Played four seasons at Penn State University in the Collegiate Hockey Association (CHA) Penn State's career goaltending record holder for wins (70) and shutouts (19) Appeared in 112 career games and over 6,500 minutes in goal for the Nittany Lions, posting a 70 – 32-9 record with 1.81 goals against average, .924 save percentage and 19 shutouts Named the 2020-21 USCHO.com Rookie of the Year and CHA Goaltender of the Year after a 16-3-2, .944 save percentage and 1.49 goals against average freshman season Finalist for the HCA National Goalkeeper of the Year in 2020-21 Nine-time CHA Goalkeeper of the Month and 18-time CHA Goalkeeper of the Week Played in 22 games during the 2023-24 season and posted a 10 -10-1 record with 499 saves and a save percentage of .911. Bosmeer HS: Played for the 2016-18 girls' varsity program and the 2018-20 boys' varsity team at Forest Lake Area High School. Won two All-Conference and All-Section awards 2016-17 and 2017-18. Helped Forest Lake to two conference titles, one section championship, and one state tournament appearance Compiled 17 total shutouts for the Rangers Posted a .952 save percentage in 2017-18 and was named Team MVP All seasons received All-Academic team Honors Played for the Minnesota Junior Whitecaps, winning a 2019 NAHA Championship and a 2019 Tier 1 High School Elite League Championship. Personal: Daughter of Lisa Palmer-Bothun and Pete Bothun Born May 18, 2002 Sisters Elsa played hockey at Union and Sydney was on the Michigan track/cross country team. TechBrother, Derrick, played football in Augsburg. * Isa Goettl Forward 5-1 L Andover, Minnesota (Minnesota)

Prior to BSU

Minnesota: Played one season at the University of Minnesota (2023-24) Played in one game for the Golden Gophers. Andover HS: Two-time Minnesota Class AA State Tournament Champion with the Andover Huskies in 2022 and 2020 2022 All-Conference, All-State and All-Tournament team selection Minnesota Ms. Hockey nominated in 2022 after scoring 56 points in 29 games as a senior. Personal: Born on October 9, 2004. * Kaitlin Groess Goaltender 5-7 L Ham Lake, Minnesota (Centennial/Spring Lake Park HS) Four-year starting goaltender for the Centennial-Spring Lake Park High School varsity girls hockey team Program record holder for most wins, games played and shutouts Finalist for the Let's Play Hockey Jori Jones Award in 2024-25 as the state's top goaltender Helped the Cougars to a record of 23-2-2 in her senior season and appearance in the Section 5AA Championship game Posted a record of 23-2-2 between the pipes and finished second in the state with a save percentage of .955 and 1, 19 goals against average Helped Centennial/SLP to the 2023 Minnesota AA State Tournament. Personal: Born on April 21, 2006. *Meredith Killian Defense 5-7 R St. Paul, Minnesota (Union)

Prior to BSU

Colgate: Played three seasons at Union College in the ECAC Three-time AHCA All-American Scholar, ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team selection and earned CSC Academic All-District At-Large First Team honors Appeared in 102 career games for Union and totaled 14 points difference seven goals and seven assists Served as captain in 2023-24 and alternately in 2022-23 Has not missed a game in her collegiate career and appeared in all 102 career opportunities Led the team in blocked shots in two of her three seasons Posted a career high seven points on three goals and four assists in her senior season and scored two power play goals. St. Paul United: Played four years of varsity hockey for St. Paul United, combining for nine goals and 40 assists in 108 games on the blue line with the Blazersa three-time All-Independent Metro Athletic Conference selection, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a team captain as a senior helped the team to a Class 1A state runner-up finish in 2017, also a team captain and a three-time All-IMAC selection on the football field for the Blazersa three-time honor roll selection in the classroom. Personal: Born on November 29, 2001. For more information about the Bemidji State women's hockey program, tickets or schedules, visit BSUBeavers.com, follow the Beavers on X or Instagram (@BSUBeaversWHKY), or like them on Facebook (facebook.com/BSUBeavers). Located on the shore of Lake Bemidji, Bemidji State University sponsors 15 varsity athletic programs with NCAA Division I men's and women's hockey membership in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association and Western Collegiate Hockey Association, while its 13 NCAA Division II programs are members of the Northern Sun. Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). –bsu–

