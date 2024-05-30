International Cricket Council unveils broadcast arrangements for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council has announced details of the broadcast arrangements for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the largest ever ICC World Cup with 20 teams playing across nine host venues, which will bring fans closer to the game than ever before.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup rush kicks off on June 1 with the co-hosts, with the USA taking on their neighbors Canada in Dallas and the final taking place in Barbados on June 29.

The ICC, through its direct broadcast partnerships with world-class broadcasters around the world, aims to deliver exceptional coverage of all 55 matches to fans in what will be cricket's greatest carnival spectacle.

In India, Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar will be the place to watch for fans as India attempt to lift the men's T20 World Cup trophy for the first time since the event's inception in 2007. Besides the English world feed, Star Sports will also broadcast the tournament in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and digital platform Disney+ Hotstar will host every match live.

The Star Network has pioneered another innovation, increasing the accessibility of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup by announcing the Indian Sign Language Feed, which offers the first of its kind audio descriptive commentary for an ICC event.

We see the continuation of the hugely successful vertical feed, which debuted last year for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, produced by ICC TV and supported by Disney Star, to give fans an easier and more intuitive mobile viewing experience of all 55 matches allowing users around the world to consume content on the go. The vertical feed will now deliver an enhanced user experience through AI-powered innovations designed to engage casual fans with an intuitive viewing experience optimized for mobile devices.

WillowTV will be home to the first ever US T20 World Cup for fans in the US and Canada, while coverage will also be available via the Willow by Cricbuzz app. Fans and co-hosts in the Caribbean can watch all the action live via ESPN Caribbean on TV and streaming via the ESPN Play Caribbean app.

Defending champions England are looking to retain their crown and cricket fans in Britain can watch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action and digitally via the SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App.

Amazon will become the new home of ICC Cricket in Australia, with coverage of all 55 matches on Prime Video. For fans in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will continue to watch broadcaster ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches.

Fans supporting South Africa, Uganda and Namibia can watch all the action live via SuperSport and its companion app, which will be available across South Africa and the 52 sub-Saharan territories.

In the UAE and across the MENA region, all matches will be streamed live on STARZPLAY, with broadcasts available on CricLife MAX and CricLife MAX2 in the UAE.

Fans in Pakistan can watch all matches via our linear partners PTV and Ten Sports, and digitally via the Myco and Tamasha apps. Nagorik TV will be the linear TV channel in Bangladesh, with Toffee making the entire tournament available on their app and website.

Maharaja TV in Sri Lanka will continue its coverage of the ICC events through TV1, Sirasa, Shakti TV on linear and their website on digital. For the first time, fans can enjoy Sinahle commentary coverage of matches in Sri Lanka through Maharaja TV. Fans can also watch coverage of the event in Sri Lanka via the ICC TV app.

In a strategic move to support the growth of the game, the ICC will broadcast the Men's T20 World Cup live and free via the ICC.tv app to more than 80 territories, including continental Europe and South East Asia. This move will ensure more fans in these markets can enjoy the sport while developing icc.tv as a cricket destination. In addition to live matches, ICC-produced programs and highlights are also available to viewers.

Fans across multiple territories can now enjoy ICC Men's T20 World Cup coverage in Hindi. Besides India, the Hindi feed will be available in Britain via Sky Sports (Indian matches + semi-finals and finals), Willow TV in the US and Canada (47 matches) and Prime Video in Australia (4 matches).

The event also marks the first time that all official ICC licensees will exploit the clip rights across their owned and operated platforms and their social channels.

View the full list of broadcasters that will air live coverage of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, click here.