Every incoming Georgia Bulldogs football transfer





The Georgia Bulldogs have a solid incoming transfer class of 10 players. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia don't rely on the transfer portal as much as other college football programs. Still, 10 players is a significant transfer class and the most players Georgia brought in through the portal during the offseason of the Kirby Smart era. The Bulldogs have seen 24 players leave Athens since the SEC Championship. The Dawgs lost a significant amount of talent through the portal, but will still have one of the most talented rosters in the country this fall. According to 247Sports, Georgia has the No. 17 incoming transfer class in the country. Georgia has the eighth-best transfer class in the SEC. However, the Dawgs signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in the 2024 cycle. This Georgia team will have no shortage of talent. Let's take a look at all ten incoming football transfers in Georgia. Quarterback Jaden Rashada

Previous school: Arizona State Arizona State transfer Jaden Rashada has made headlines following the charges against Florida coach Billy Napier and others. On the field, Rashada is expected to compete for Georgia's backup quarterback role behind Carson Beck. Kicker Charlie Ham

Previous school: Hertog Duke transfer Charlie Ham is expected to kick off for Georgia this fall. Ham was also Duke's starting kicker from 2020-2022. He made 36 of 50 field goals from 50 yards. Tight end Benjamin Yurosek

Previous school: Stanford Benjamin Yurosek is a former All-Pac-12 tight end who brings good speed and consistent hands to the tight end room at Georgia. Yurosek has been very productive in his career, even though he has played on some terrible Stanford teams. Running back Trevor Etienne

Previous school: Florida Trevor Etienne predicts Georgia will start running again this fall. Etienne is effective as a rusher and receiver. Etienne has over 1,400 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards in his two-year college football career. Long snapper Beau Gardner

Previous school: UCLA Long snapper Beau Gardner joins Georgia Football as a walk-on. Gardner is expected to compete for the starting long snapper role for UGA. Gardner has experience as a starter since his time UCLA. Wide receiver Michael Jackson III

Previous school: USC Wide receiver Michael Jackson III had 17 receptions for 143 receiving yards and a touchdown for the USC Trojans last season. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver has struggled with injuries throughout his career but has plenty of talent. Jackson is very effective in the screen game and is spot on to tackle after the catch. Jackson is physical at the catch point and should see breaks in the Georgia offense. Wide receiver Colbie Young

Previous school: Miami Miami transfer Colbie Young is a physical wide receiver who will be a red zone threat for Georgia. Young scored several touchdowns this spring and may be the Dawgs' best jump ball target. Wide receiver London Humphreys

Previous school: Vanderbilt Last season, Humphreys recorded 22 receptions for 439 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He didn't rise up Georgia's offensive depth chart as quickly as many expected this spring, but he is one of the Dawgs' top deep threats. Defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod

Previous school: South Carolina Xzavier McLeod showed the potential to be part of Georgia's defensive line this spring. McLeod recorded two sacks and four tackles on G-Day. Safety Jake Pope

Previous school: Alabama Jake Pope adds experience and depth to Georgia's defensive back group. Pope is also an excellent special teams player.

