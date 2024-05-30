MSU tennis player Ozan Baris remains determined after the historic season ends





Ozan Baris, a sophomore on the Michigan State men's tennis team, made history this past season with numerous accolades. His legendary campaign ended on May 24, when the All-American suffered defeat in the NCAA Singles semifinals Championship. Baris lost the exciting back-and-forth match against Filip Planinsek from the University of Alabama. Baris won the first set of the day 7-5 and lost the second set with the same score. When the Okemos native falls behind in professional tournaments, he is confident in his ability to bounce back. In the NCAA tournament, having to come back during games can be exhausting. The NCAA style proved more of a challenge as the Division I star lost his final set of the day by a hair. 7-6.

“I honestly saw myself winning,” Baris said at a press conference on Wednesday. “It's something I've been picturing for weeks upwards.” Baris said the match was a blow to his confidence and involved a lot of pain. However, the most decorated player in program history got right back to work, knowing the results would deliver come. “I have never felt like this before, so much anger, sadness and shock.” Baris said. “I have realized that trust is not only in the results themselves, but also in the work I do doing.” Baris' mental game with himself is important, he said. When he approaches the field for a game, his goal is to be on the field for as short a time as possible so he can play. aggressive. “If he can continue to maintain that mentality and continue to bring that, he will have a long and successful career in the sport,” MSU men's tennis head coach Harry Jadun said. said.

Freshman Ozan Baris prepares to serve during his singles match against Northwestern on Sunday, April 23, at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center. — Photo by Dina Kaur | The State News

Baris has already started competing at the professional level, scoring his first professional point at the age of 18. There is some question as to whether he plans to stay at MSU to finish his college career. Jadun said he supports Baris' potential departure. “Obviously we won't hold back someone who is ready for the professional tour,” Jadun said said. However, Baris believes there is unfinished business for him and his teammates at MSU. The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year said he has plans to build the Michigan State program and is unhappy with his collegiate career yet. “I think it's been a great year, but there's still a lot on the table,” Baris said. “I want to stay as long as I can… I wanted to do something here; I wanted to create a culture and just have a program that is the best moving forward. If I can do that, then I'm happy with what I can do.” have done here.” In addition to several achievements this past season, Baris was the first MSU men's tennis player to earn Big Ten Player of the Year honors and record 20 wins in a season. 2023-2024 also marked the first time the MSU program ranked in the top 25 of the ITA College Tennis Rankings. Baris is making history at MSU and leaving his mark on those who join the program next it. “There are a lot of players who go to college, but when you say you helped develop one of the best players in college tennis, you give those future recruits a template that they feel they can follow,” Jadun says. said. This coming offseason, Baris has no plans to slow down his pursuit of victory championships. “My plans for the summer are to only play the professional tournaments,” Baris said. 'I don't want to get anything but First.”

Freshman Ozan Baris serves against Illinois University in the first court at MSU's outdoor courts on April 21, 2023. — Photo by Gabriel Martinez | The State News

