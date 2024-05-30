Summary of South Africa hockey





PROVIDENCE, RI The Brown Bears concluded their overseas trip to South Africa, returning to College Hill after spending more than a week in Cape Town and the surrounding areas. Read on for a complete report of the trip! The Brown Bears concluded their overseas trip to South Africa, returning to College Hill after spending more than a week in Cape Town and the surrounding areas. Read on for a complete report of the trip! Day 1 Beach After a long day of travel, the Bears arrived in South Africa and got straight into the action with a trip to Table Bay. The team enjoyed the beach views before learning to play the drums and trying 14 traditional African dishes from different countries. Gallery: (29-5-2024) FH_South Africa Day 1 Day 2 Table Mountain & Wild On day two, Brown climbed Table Mountain on a cable car ride and took in breathtaking views of the South African coast. After enjoying lunch by the beach, the team prepared for the first match against Constantiaberg Hockey Club. Brown's offense exploded for five goals in the opening game and the Bears held off Constantiaberg for a 5-3 win. Gallery: (29-5-2024) FH_South Africa Day 2 Day 3 Surfing & Game Brown took to the water on day three for some surfing in Muizenberg, followed by a fish and chips lunch overlooking the ocean. From there Brown took on Durbanville Hockey Club in his second match of the trip. Bruno carried the momentum onto the pitch in the second match against Durbanville, ending the evening with a 6-0 win. Gallery: (29-5-2024) FH_South Africa Day 3 Day 4 Exploration Brown explored the area on day four, which started with the scenic Chapman's Peak Drive. The Bears then visited the penguins at Boulder Beach and ended the day at The Waterfront for lunch and to explore the markets. Gallery: (29-5-2024) FH_South Africa Day 4 Day 5 Zipline and game On the way from Cape Town to Stellenbosch, the Bears started day five with a zip line ride over beautiful mountains and trees. In the final match of the trip, Brown took on the Stellenbosch Maties and ultimately fell in a fast-paced match. Gallery: (29-5-2024) FH_South Africa Day 5 Day 6 Inspire children and young people Brown spent day six with Inspire Children and Youth, helping the program in its mission to provide training for women in the community and after-school programs for the young children in a rural agricultural area. The Bears started the day harvesting olives to help fund the program and spent time with the women and children, learning new games, eating a meal together and helping facilitate math and life lessons. Gallery: (29-5-2024) FH_South Africa Day 6 Day 7 and 8 Aquila game reserve On the final days of the trip, Brown visited the Aquila Game Reserve and admired beautiful sights of numerous animals in natural habitats. Gallery: (29-5-2024) FH_South Africa Day 7-8 BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

