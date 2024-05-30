Spilis selected to the 2024 IWLCA Senior All-Star Team





PISCATAWAY, NJ Graduated student Cassidy Spilis was selected to participate in the 2024 IWLCA Senior All-Star Game, held Saturday, June 1, at Tierney Field at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Maryland. Spilis who will compete for the North team is Rutgers women's lacrosse's first all-star selection since the current assistant coach Taralyn Naslonsky played in the game in 2022. The first drawing begins at 10 a.m. ET at USA Lacrosse headquarters. Entrance is free. The Senior All-Star game will not be streamed. 2024 Postseason Awards First-team All-American (IWLCA, ILWomen)

Second Team All-American (USA Lacrosse Magazine)

First team IWLCA all region

Unanimous Big Ten Midfielder of the Year

Unanimous first-team All-Big Ten

All-Big Ten tournament team

IWLCA Senior All-Star Game Selection Spilis, the 2024 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and a consensus First Team All-Big Ten selection, scored 79 points on 74 goals and five helpers to go along with 98 draw controls, 40 ground balls and 36 caused turnovers in 18 games for Rutgers women's lacrosse during the 2024 campaign. Her 74 goals ranked third in the Big Ten and were ninth nationally. Spilis also finished the season second in the Big Ten in goals per game (4.11), second in turnovers caused per game (2.00), fourth in draw controls per game (5.44), ground balls per game (2, 17) and points per game (4.39), and fifth in points (79). A First Team IWLCA All-American and All-Region selection, Spilis scored three or more goals 15 times this season and produced 10 games with five or more goals. Spilis contributed multiple points, created turnovers, draw controls and ground balls in 10 starts this season and had five or more draw controls 11 times. Spilis finished the season as a six-time Big Ten Midfielder of the Week and nominated for the 2024 Tewaaraton Award, while taking All-America laurels from the IWLCA (First Team), ILWomen (First Team) and USA Lacrosse Magazine (Second Team ). The Tabernacle, New Jersey, native set several single-season and career program records this spring, becoming the program's all-time leader in points scored with 281. Spilis also set the school record for career draw checks (313) and broke her own single season record with 74 goals during the 2024 campaign. Spilis leaves Rutgers as the program's all-time leader in career points (281), goals (266) and draw checks (313). In 81 career games, Spilis produced 281 points on 266 goals and 15 assists, along with 313 draw checks, 149 ground balls and 102 caused turnovers. Spilis is a four-time First Team All-Big Ten selection, three-time All-American and three-time IWLCA All-Region selection. Spilis is a standout in the classroom and was voted Academic All-Big Ten three times after earning her bachelor's degree in 2023. On her way to her master's degree, Spilis received the Dr. Pepper College Football Playoff Scholarship from the Big Ten – given to one student-athlete from across the conference each year. Spilis helped Rutgers advance to its fourth straight Big Ten semifinal appearance after the Scarlet Knights defeated No. 7 Maryland in the conference quarterfinals on April 27 in College Park. RU posted eight wins this season and faced eight teams that advanced to this year's NCAA tournament.

