New York increases security at T20 Cricket World Cup after reported threats





Washington: New York will increase security for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup in June, its governor said on Wednesday, following reports of threats mainly linked to the India-Pakistan match. “In preparation for the @cricketworldcup, my team has been working with federal and local law enforcement to keep participants safe,” Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X, adding that there was “no credible threat at this time.” In preparation for the @cricketworldcupmy team has worked with federal and local law enforcement to ensure the safety of visitors. Although there is no credible threat at this point, I directed @nyspolice to increase and continue to monitor security measures as the event approaches. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 29, 2024 ABC news cited a New York City Police Department bulletin stating that the tournament and related events in New York City could be seen by extremists as an opportunity to commit acts of violence or disruption. “Recent pro-ISIS propaganda that specifically referred to the upcoming match between India and Pakistan at this major event… raises concerns and reinforces the need for heightened vigilance” among security partners, the bulletin was quoted as saying by ABC news. Nassau County Police Chief Patrick Ryder said the World Cup received an ISIS-K-related threat in April and more specific threats about the India-Pakistan match. World Cup matches between India and Pakistan, which have not played a bilateral series for several years due to tense political relations, are among the most watched sporting events in the world. Hochul said in a statement that the New York State Police had been instructed to increase enforcement presence, surveillance and screening processes for the tournament. Cricket has three formats: Tests, One Day Internationals and T20s, with T20s being the newest. The ninth T20 World Cup will take place from June 1 to 29, with matches in nine stadiums: six in the West Indies and three in the United States. The match between India and Pakistan on June 9 will take place at Eisenhower Park Stadium in Nassau County, New York. Published May 30, 2024, 3:06 am IS

