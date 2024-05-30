Iga Swiatek defeats Naomi Osaka at the French Open

PARIS (AP) Every Swiatek played as the current No. 1 and the two-time defending champion at the French Open. No surprise there. That Naomi Osaka looked like the former No. 1 that she is and on clay it was no less an announcement that she is still quite capable of elite tennis.

As Osaka faded, Swiatek saved a match point and took the last five games to power his way to a 7-6 (1), 1-6, 7-5 win in the second round of the competition. the French Open on Wednesday night in an exciting match befitting two women who both own four Grand Slam singles titles.

Certainly, this match was very intense. Much more intense for the second round than I ever expected. Next time I will definitely be better prepared, Swiatek said. Naomi played great tennis. I'm glad she's back and playing well.

For Swiatek, this extended her winning streak at Roland Garros to 16 matches as she pursues a third consecutive trophy at the clay-court major. For Osaka, who cried as she left the court after letting a 5-2 lead slip away in the final set, it amounted to a return to her all-time high.

They went back and forth for nearly three hours as the rain pounded loudly against the outside of Court's closed roof. Philippe Chatrier showers forced the postponement of 23 singles matches until Thursday and an enthusiastic, if barely full, crowd swapped their support between the two. players. At times, spectators shouted before a point was made, prompting an admonition from chair umpire Aurlie Tourte during the match. And then from Swiatek.

Sometimes, under a lot of pressure, when you're shouting something during the rally or just before the return, it's really hard to be focused, Swiatek said. The stakes are high and there is a lot of money to be won here. Losing a few points can change a lot. So please, guys, if you can support us between the rallies, but not during the rallies, that would be really great.

Osaka served at 5-3 in the final set for the win and was one point away from victory, but she put a backhand into the net. Soon, when Osaka missed another backhand, this long one, Swiatek finally converted a break point on her tenth chance of that set, and they played on.

Perhaps the lack of high-level matches caught up with Osaka, as her mistakes continued to pile up, including a double fault that put Swiatek in control at 6-5. Swiatek, who has topped the WTA rankings almost every week since April 2022, then held his serve one last time.

“I don't necessarily feel like I regret anything,” Osaka said.

Still, this was undoubtedly Osaka's top performance since returning to the tour in January after a 15-month absence while she became a mother. (Her daughter, now 10 months old, accompanied Osaka to Paris and recently started walking.)

I saw Iga win this tournament last year, and I was pregnant. It was just my dream to be able to play her, Osaka said. When I think about it that way, I think I'm doing pretty well. And I just try not to be too hard on myself. I feel like I played her on her better surface. I'm a hard court kid, so I'd like to play her on my surface and see what happens.

Due to the weather, only nine matches were completed on Wednesday and the winners included Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Sofia Kenin, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev.

It's been a few years since Osaka played so skillfully and confidently, with big serves up to 197 km per hour and imposing groundstrokes. Her quick-striking abilities were on full display: Osaka won 82 of 139 points (59%) that took four strokes or less, and she finished with a 54-37 lead in total winners.

All those familiar mannerisms were back too. Turning her back to Swiatek to reset between points, she jumped into place, pulled the edge of her pink visor and hit her thigh with her palm. Osaka celebrated the points by shaking a clenched fist and shouting, “Come on!”

She took nine of ten games to dominate the second set and led 3-0 in the third. Then 4-1. Then 5-2.

As one or the other ball flew past Swiatek, close to a corner or near a line, she turned to her guest box and cast a confused or concerned look in the direction of her coach and her sports psychologist.

I felt like I wasn't really (in the) here and now for most of the match, Swiatek said. My mind was playing sometimes.

She is not used to this kind of one-way traffic coming her way head-on. Normally it is Swiatek who delivers lopsided sets at the enemy's expense, especially on clay. She has now won her last fourteen matches of the month, with on-court titles in Madrid and Rome, a clay doubles that no woman had completed since Serena Williams in 2013.

But this marked a sudden return to the Osaka everyone expected, match-in and match-out, when she was at the height of her powers, climbing to the top of the rankings and collecting two trophies from the end of 2018 at the US Open and the Australian Open . until early 2021.

It was in May 2021 that Osaka withdrew from the French Open before her second round match, explaining that she is suffering from huge waves of fear before speaking to the media and revealing that she had been dealing with depression. She then took some time off from tour for a mental health break opted for another break after her US Open title defense ended with a third-round loss a few months later.

She helped usher in a change in the way athletes, sports fans and society as a whole understood the importance of mental health and urged those responsible for various sports, including tennis, to take the issue seriously and try to catch and protect them better.

Osaka came in with an 0-4 record on the red stuff against opponents ranked in the top 10 and never advanced beyond the third round at Roland Garros. This would also have been her first win anywhere against a top 10 opponent since January 2020.

Instead, however, it is Swiatek who moves on and continues her bid to become the first woman with three straight championships in Paris since Justine Henin in 2007-2009.

