



Corvallis, Or. Turner from Oregon State Jade Carey will continue its quest to win the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris this week, competing in the 2024 Xfinity US Championships at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. This event includes two days of competition to determine which national team members and athletes will advance to the Olympic Trials. She will compete in the all-around, starting with floor exercise on Friday evening at 7:00 PM central (5:00 PM PT) and on vault Sunday at 6:00 PM CT (4:00 PM PT). HOW TO WATCH : NBC Sports will provide live coverage of the senior competitions. Friday's game will be broadcast Peacock or via the NBC Sports app available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire; Sunday's competition will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. RACE SCHEDULE (times listed are Central Time): Wednesday May 29: Podium training from 5:30 PM (FlipNow)

Friday 31 May: Session 2 Senior Women's Competition at 7pm (Peacock)

Sunday, June 2: Session 2 Senior Women's Competition at 6:00 PM (NBC and Peacock) The Xfinity US Championships combine scores from both days of competition to determine the final results. According to the 2024 Olympic selection procedures, after two days of competition, the two best all-around athletes will be invited to the 2024 Olympic Trials and secure a spot on the national team. At least 10 additional athletes will be named to the U.S. National Championships team and invited to the Olympic Trials in Minneapolis, Minnesota, scheduled for June 27-30. RECENT RESULTS: Carey last competed at the Core Hydration Classic on May 18 in Hartford, Connecticut, where she won the vault with an average score of 14.225. She finished fourth in the all-around with a score of 54.400, and placed fifth in floor exercise. Results from the 2024 Core Hydration Classic can be found here. In April, she won the 2024 American Classic with a total score of 55.000, earning gold medals on vault and floor and a silver medal on beam. This performance came shortly after she completed her freshman year at Oregon State. Results from the 2024 American Classic can be found here. Carey had an outstanding season at Oregon State, finishing as a silver medalist in the all-around and floor exercises at the 2024 NCAA Championships, where she set a program record for highest all-around score (39.700) and was named First Team. All-American in all-around, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. She also broke the program record for career event titles (117) and was named First Team All-American in all-around, bars, beam and floor, while earning Second Team All-America on vault. Carey also earned multiple All-Conference honors. NCAA Championship results can be found here. HIGHLIGHTS : Jade Nation Army??#CoreClassic | @jadeacarey | @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/b361D2Fjf6 USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) May 22, 2024 just before #CoreClassic Champion jump, @jadeacarey ?? Safe 1 ?? 14,300

Safe 2 ?? 14,150

Average ?? 14,225 pic.twitter.com/jjC97K5nwy USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) May 19, 2024 ?? American classic, senior women

?? @jadeacarey ?? Safe

?? 14,200 pic.twitter.com/8O0aizrMD7 USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) April 27, 2024 OUR MISSION : Oregon State Athletics is committed to building Eexcellent, aauthentic, Visionary Sstudent-athletes (Go BEAVS).

