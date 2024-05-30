The US is trying its hand at cricket – foreign policy

Welcome toForeign policys South Asia Letter.

This week's highlights: The United States is co-hosting the Cricket World Cup the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for the first time Sheikh Hasina It pinpoints sectors that are ready for more U.S. investment and where the region is struggling extreme weatherfrom floods to cyclones.

This year, for the first time, the United States will co-host the annual Men's Cricket World Cup, which starts on Friday. Matches will be held in Florida, New York and Texas, in addition to those played in the West Indies. Of the 20 participating teams, six are from cricket-mad South Asia; only Bhutan and the Maldives will miss the event.

American cricket officials heap that the World Cup could generate more interest in the sport in the United States. While it's a tough sell, the growing South Asian diaspora in the United States can potentially help move the needle.

In general, Americans are famously disinterested at cricket. Despite his role in early American history and the fact that some people still play the sport recreationally across the country was overshadowed by baseball after the Civil War. However, there is a professional American cricket league known as Major League Cricketlaunched last year with six teams.

Cricket boosters in the United States are anticipating this year's World Cup, linked to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles (which foresee the return of cricket after a hiatus of 128 years), which put cricket back on the map in the United States. They can watch football for inspiration took off in a big way in the United States after the country hosted the 1994 World Cup.

Americans of South Asian descent will be some of the cause's greatest allies. The South Asian community in the United States grew increased by 40 percent between 2010 and 2017, making it one of the fastest growing diasporas in the country. Indian Americans are the largest South Asian group and are now outnumbered 4.4 million people. Meanwhile, there are fewer than 700,000 Pakistani Americans, but the group is more than tripled since 2000.

Having said all this, the South Asian diaspora in the United States it still amounts to less than 2 percent of the total population. But many play cricket, including some on the US World Cup team. Ten players of the 15-person team (en two of the three reserves) are of South Asian origin. And if there is a growing number of people willing to play and market the sport, that could help make it a bigger industry.

Another effective way to generate broader interest is to create success on the field. The American team is not favored to go far in the World Cup. But that did happen angry Bangladesh played a warm-up match earlier this month and the country features a few stars, including Ali Khan, who was born in Pakistan before moving to Ohio at the age of 19. The International Cricket Council has ever called him one of the sports breakout stars.

If cricket can gain a broader following in the United States, it could have positive effects on U.S. foreign policy by increasing the role of sport in cultural diplomacy in South Asia. No major sport is hugely popular in either place; football is the closest candidate. Basketball has generated some interest in South Asia and a new baseball league inaugurated last year features Pakistani and Indian teams (as well as two from the United Arab Emirates), but their impact was modest.

Even if cricket catches on in the United States, it is unlikely to boost American cultural relations in South Asia as much as baseball in Japan or South Korea, or basketball in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Still, cricket diplomacy, such as playing friendly matches on each other's turf, could serve U.S. interests in South Asia, especially where distrust of the United States remains rife.

Then US ambassadors to South Asia try cricket or meet cricket stars in the countries where they serve, it can bring a smile and some goodwill. But substantive and more sustainable collaborations can produce long-lasting camaraderie.

Hasina makes pitch for US investments. In recent months, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has regularly lashed out at US policy accusatory Washington of an attempted regime change in Dhaka lambs crackdown on American college campuses. Such comments are partly rooted in long-standing grievances about US actions in Bangladesh.

However, Hasina has always been a strong supporter of commercial cooperation with Washington, and so was Monday made a strong pitch for more investments to a visiting delegation from the US-Bangladesh Business Council. Hasina called up US business leaders want to help make Bangladesh a smart nation by 2041, referring to a developed country driven by innovation and competition. (This year will commemorate the 70th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence.)

Hasina is trying to expand Bangladesh's export base, and so is she picked out high-potential sectors ready for investment, including renewable energy, shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. Such calls have both economic and political motivations. Bangladesh, one of South Asia's economic success stories, has suffered a slowdown in recent years, with economists warning that relying so heavily on apparel exports is not sustainable.

Economic stress can also have political implications. In late 2022, amid rising inflation, opposition increased staged protests against the government, despite harsh repression.

Extreme weather is hitting the region. Severe weather causes extensive damage in South Asia. Floods have occurred in northern Afghanistan hundreds killed of people and destroyed thousands of homes. The UN World Food Programme warns that the floods could also worsen food insecurity in a country already facing the risk of famine. According to the UN More than 15 million Afghans are seriously food insecure.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan are experiencing scorching heat, with temperatures being recorded in some parts of India up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Scientists in India attribute the heat wave and the consequences of climate change, as well as El Nio.

Then, last Sunday, Cyclone Remal hit Bangladesh and eastern India, killing at least 23 people and leaving millions without power. The damage was greatest in Bangladesh, where 3.5 million people were affected. Weather experts in Bangladesh warn that the cyclone reflects a new pattern of coastal storms stalling at sea before making landfall, resulting in more rain and greater damage attributed to a warming atmosphere.

New repression in Pakistan. Government critics in Pakistan are facing a new wave of threats. Last Tuesday, Raoof Hasan, a top spokesman for the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was seriously injured when an attacker stabbed him in the face in a parking lot in Islamabad. Then, on Thursday, the local authorities demolished part of the PTI Central Secretariat building, citing building code violations.

These developments followed the kidnapping from a well-known state critic, journalist Ahmad Farhad, who was taken from his home in Islamabad, and the temporary closure by the police at the Quetta Press Club in Balochistan province to prevent a meeting from taking place.

It is unclear why this new round of repression is happening now. Pakistan's military and civilian leadership have been cracking down on the opposition and other critics of the government since former Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed the military for his resignation in April 2022. But after taking office this year, the coalition government vowed to focus its energy on economic recovery.

The recent incidents that have provoked an angry response from PTI including a message posted on captured Khan's X account last week, threatening street agitation and distracting Pakistani leaders from meeting worst possible time.

On May 15, a senior Sri Lankan defense official spoke revealed that Colombo and New Delhi are discussing the establishment of a joint venture focused on small arms production. In comments to local media, Premitha Bandara Tennakoon said there are discussions about a possible initiative continuousand that it should be seen as part of broader bilateral defense cooperation.

A few weeks earlier, Santosh was JhaIndia's high commissioner to Sri Lanka said that India hopes to expand security cooperation with Colombo, including through the supply of weapons. Tennakoon said that Sri Lanka is interested in the project because it wants to develop the capacity to produce weapons on a larger scale.

India probably has a few motivations. One of these is the country's desire to strengthen cooperation with its South Asian neighbors, excluding Pakistan, and reduce their incentives to do business with China. Another is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis emphasis on national self-reliance, including reducing dependence on external support for the manufacturing sector.

In this case, New Delhi likely wants to highlight its capacity not only to produce its own weapons, but also to do so with like-minded partners.

author Madiha Athar Khan reflects about the struggles of the Bangladesh national cricket team. Coming to terms with the current state of the men's national team is reminiscent of untangling a complicated web, she writes in the Daily star. All possible factors that led the team to its current state are deeply intertwined.

a Dawn editorial discusses Pakistan's problems in curbing Afghanistan-based terrorists. While the Taliban must do more to prevent cross-border terrorism, Pakistan must also ensure that no internal space is available for the militants and their sympathizers, the country said. Unless these elements are neutralized, it will not be possible to gain the upper hand over terrorist groups.

News reporter Nootan Sharma disapproves as commentators discuss a rumored divorce between Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Natasa Stankovic. The name Stankovic is being dragged through the mud, she writes in the Print. It is always the women who are blamed or portrayed as money-grabbing husbands.