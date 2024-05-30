Springdale will play home football games in Burrell, Freeport for the 2024 season





Wednesday May 29, 2024 | 2:15 PM A wall at Veterans Memorial Field in Springdale slopes gradually toward the stadium and away from Lincoln Avenue. Louis B. Ruediger | TribLive Colton Gent and his Springdale teammates will play “home games” in Burrell and Freeport this season due to stadium issues at Veterans Memorial Field.



Without a home field this season, the Springdale High School football team plans to play two home games at Freeport's football field and a pair of games at Burrell's Buccaneer Stadium. During a school board meeting last week, Allegheny Valley School District Superintendent Pat Graczyk said the Dynamos football team will play two consecutive games at Freeport Area High School and two consecutive games at Burrell High School as its home field. “That was to maintain the consistency of the venue as much as possible and to be able to offer Friday night games,” Grazyk said. District spokeswoman Jan Zastawniak declined to release additional information until the agreements are finalized. The matches in Burrell are scheduled for October 4 and 11. Dates for the games in Freeport have not yet been announced, but are expected to be the weekends of August 30-31 and September 13-14. Freeport Area officials did not respond to requests for comment. For years, Springdale High School football games have been played at Veterans Memorial Field along Lincoln Avenue in Springdale. The district canceled the lease with the municipality for the use of the field in October 2022; this expires at the end of this school year. District officials point to a leaning wall behind the visitors' stands as a concern; last season it was closed to spectators. Veterans Memorial Field was built in 1938. Both county and city officials said at their respective meetings last week that discussions over the use of the field continue. Burrell is no stranger to partnering with neighboring school districts for the use of athletic venues. Highlands has used Burrell's pool in previous seasons, and the Bucs, for example, have used Highlands' track. Burrell athletic director Brian Ferra said Allegheny Valley will pay Burrell for costs incurred during the football games at Buccaneer Stadium, such as custodial and security costs. “You try to help the local districts as much as you can,” Ferra said. Springdale's schedule includes home games against Chartiers-Houston, Brentwood, Clairton and Greensburg Central Catholic. The Dynamos will visit Avella, Riverview, Leechburg, Jeannette and Frazier. No Week Zero opponent has been announced yet. Keywords: springdale

