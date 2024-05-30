Officials in New York discuss the terrorist threat to the Cricket World Cup





New York State and County officials this week sought to reassure attendees and area residents that extensive security measures are being implemented in response to a threat against an upcoming World Cup cricket event reportedly posted on a pro-ISIS internet platform is placed. Public safety is my top priority, New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) said in a statement, and we are doing everything we can to ensure the Cricket World Cup is a safe, enjoyable experience. In a first for a competition that has been held eight times since 2007, a number of matches in the International Cricket Council Mens T20 World Cup will take place in the United States, where this year's event will be held jointly with the West Indies. Among the matches taking place from Saturday at a newly built 34,000-seat facility in New York's Nassau County is a highly anticipated showdown on June 9 between India and Pakistan. An edited image on Tuesday reportedly surfaced online which showed an illustration of an arena with drones circling overhead, the words Nassau Stadium and the date 9/06/2024. At a news conference Wednesday with government and law enforcement officials deeply involved in organizing the tournament, Nassau County Police Chief Patrick Ryder said threats against the event by authorities dated back to April and were linked to ISIS-K. ISIS-K, also known as Islamic State-Khorasan, is an organization that split from the original ISIS and has developed a reputation for attempting to attack targets in various countries. Ryder said the threats started in vague terms but became more specific towards the actual game between India and Pakistan, but he did not name the location. Yesterday you all saw the video that went around the world, he told reporters, calling for action from that lone wolf. Hochul, who was not at the news conference, said in her statement that there is no credible threat to public safety at this time, but that her government, in coordination with federal law enforcement and state and provincial police, is addressing the situation in would continue to keep an eye on it. narrow. I have also directed the New York State Police to implement increased security measures, she added, including an increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance and thorough screening processes. Ryder said officials tried to keep the environment in and around the new stadium as sterile as possible. He told reporters that every visitor will have to pass through a magnetometer, that searches will be conducted along the way and that no bags will be allowed except in specific situations such as medical needs, in which case they will have to be transparent bags. Additionally, Ryder said, no drones will be allowed in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, NY, where the stadium is located. No one not clearly attending or staffing the event will be allowed in the park during the day while competitions are held there from Saturday through June 12. This will be one of the strictest safeguards Nassau County has ever seen, Ryder said. Every threat is considered credible to us until it no longer exists. Nassau County is located on Long Island, just east of the Queens borough of New York City. The region is home to generations of immigrants from cricket-loving countries in the Caribbean and South Asia, and the tournament is also expected to attract fans from far-flung places. The ICC, which oversees perhaps the second most popular sport in the world after football, said in February, more than 3 million ticket requests from more than 161 countries were submitted for the T20 World Cup. The unprecedented demand for tickets, according to the ICC, was highest for the India-Pakistan side. In addition to the Long Island site, stadiums in Dallas and Broward County, Florida, will host tournament games. The most of the event will take place in the West Indies, including all group stage and knockout round matches, culminating in the final in Barbados on June 29. Usain Bolt is exciting for some #T20World Cup action at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium Get fantastic views of the big games in New York, including the India-Pakistan clash, by purchasing access to the Premium Club Lounge pic.twitter.com/VTX69EBAp3 — ICC (@ICC) May 21, 2024 T20, also known as Twenty20 cricket, is a relatively recent version of the sport that reduces matches to around three hours, as opposed to traditional multi-day events. Previous installations of the Men's T20 World Cup have taken place in South Africa, England, the Caribbean, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, the United Arab Emirates and, in 2022, Australia. England are the defending champions after beating Pakistan in the final two years ago. Pakistan won the event in 2009, while India, home to the most lucrative professional T20 competition, has not topped the World Cup since 2007. When you have a big game like this, everything is credible, Ryder said on Wednesday about possible threats to the India-Pakistan match. We will go over every detail when it comes to the safety of residents here in Nassau County.

