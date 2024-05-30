



Syracuse Orange and new head coach Fran Brown have a special season ahead of them. Optimism for the program threatens to blow open the new Dome roof, as it and other renovations, including the center-hung scoreboard and complete seating overhaul, have transformed the 44-year-old facility into a modern venue fit for hosting exciting football. Fans should have every reason to come out to more games, especially if 2024 plays out as many expect. The problem is in the future scheduling – although 'Cuse will host seven Dome games this fall, they are expected to have only six true home games each of the next three seasons: 2025 30/08 – vs Tennessee (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA)

09/06 – vs UConn

9/13 – vs. Colgate

27/09 – vs army*

at TBA Our lady 2026 09/05 – vs. New Hampshire

26/09 – at Army*

10/03 – at UConn

TBA – at Notre Dame 2027 *The army must cancel games in both 2025 and 2026 after joining the AAC, and these are likely among them. Syracuse has unfortunately found itself in a situation that no Power 4 school would ever want by being overly reactive instead of proactive with their planning. Even recently, SU resorted to an extended series with UConn, essentially trading two Dome games for three on the road. There aren't many options left to fix this, but that's better than zero. One path lies with the ongoing realignment of the military and UMass. Now that the former has dropped the independent label this fall, and the later has joined in 2025, there are other programs that need to come up with alternative arrangements. The other is to look for teams that aren't that far into planning. A few remaining options are: One-off, or start of a back-to-back, with Liberty in 2026 (NB – please not again)

One-off with Western Kentucky in 2026 or 2027

A UNLV return trip in 2026 or 2027

Several Sun Belt teams, including Georgia State, Marshall and Old Dominion

An additional ACC opponent will be treated as a non-conference game Finding another Dome opponent is only half the battle, as SU would also have to get rid of an away game. You could open up naturally depending on what happens with the Notre Dame – ACC series. With Cal, Stanford and SMU joining the conference, the three will soon be included in the agreement to play five football games against the Fighting Irish each season through 2037. While in the Pac-12, Stanford had an annual matchup with Notre Dame, and it will continue this fall with their transition to the ACC. Perhaps the two sides would agree to keep it on the calendar permanently. There's also UConn, who may just be killing time until they can join a football-supported conference as well. They've previously been willing to work with SU and trade the hosts of the 2024 and 2026 games, so perhaps they'd go one step further in one game, or forget it all and return to their original two-on-one performance. two agreement. What are your thoughts on Syracuse's future football schedule? Which of these options seems most attractive?

