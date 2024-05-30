French Open LIVE: Latest tennis scores and results today as Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic in action after Iga Swiatek-Naomi Osaka classic





Rafael Nadal has doubts about performing at Wimbledon Novak Djokovic returns to action as the second round of the French Open continues after an instant classic between Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka brightened a rainy day at Roland Garros. The tournament will have to catch up after rain wiped out the entire day's program on the outdoor courts yesterday, but Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will headline the action on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The roof guarantees that action will take place there, with Gael Monfils carrying the hopes of the home crowd as the experienced Frenchman takes on Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the overnight session. Before then, Djokovic will take on Roberto Carballes Baena as the Serbian continues his bid to win a record 25th grand slam title at Roland Garros, while Alexander Zverev returns to action after beating fourteen-time champion Rafael Nadal in his opening match on Monday. Zverev, who looks like the favorite for the men's title, faces David Goffin. Yesterday, women's title favorite Swiatek saved match point en route to defeating a resurgent Osaka in a thrilling three-set battle. Swiatek, who had the upper hand in almost three hours, then called out the French Open crowd for making noise during the points, while Carlos Alcaraz was far from his best in beating Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong. Follow the latest tennis scores and results from day 5 at Roland Garros below: French Open LIVE: Latest tennis scores and results from Roland Garros Show latest update 1717064707 French Open: where are all the fans? Once again there are so many empty seats before the start of the match day at Philippe-Chatrier, where Aryna Sabalenka and Moyuka Uchijima are on serve for the first four matches. There is no playing outside, but Philippe-Chatrier is only a third full at most. Jamie BraidwoodMay 30, 2024 11:25 am 1717064000 French Open: The rain returns Groaning around Roland Garros when the covers return to the outer courts. This is not what we wanted after losing almost an entire day of play yesterday. Jamie BraidwoodMay 30, 2024 11:13 AM 1717063849 French Open: GAME, SET AND MATCH! An early victory for Daniel Medvedev, while Miomir Kecmanovic withdraws from their second round match trailing 6-1 5-0. The Serb had called the trianer, but could not continue. Ready around lunchtime? Not bad at all for Medvedev, who will have to deal with both Mariano Navone or Tomas Machac next one. Machac would be a great match, with the Czech achieving a victory over Novak Djokovic in Geneva. ( REUTERS ) Jamie BraidwoodMay 30, 2024 11:10 am 1717063346 French Open: Aryna Sabalenka is up next Medvedev likes clay today, as evidenced by his performance against Kecmanovic. He leads the Serbian 6-1 3-0, with Kecmanovic set to receive some treatment at the substitution after calling the coach. Hurkacz has hit back against Nakashima to win the second set 6-1, while Yulia Putintseva has won a tight opening set against former world number 2 Paula Badosa 6-4. Aryna Sabalenka will appear on Court Philippe-Chatrier and will be the big favorite against the Japanese Moyuka Uchijima Jamie BraidwoodMay 30, 2024 11:02 am 1717061902 French Open: fast start from Daniil Medvedev A second break in the first set for Daniil Medvedev, who makes a beautiful drop shot from the back of the court to put Kecmanovic ahead 5-1. Dimitrov, meanwhile, has claimed the opening bagel against Marozsan. 6-0 for the Bulgarian. A quick start for the seeds today. Jamie BraidwoodMay 30, 2024 10:38 AM 1717061367 French Open: Latest scores while play is in progress An early break for Medvedev as Kecmanovic swings wildly for a backhand down the line Grigor Dimitrov makes a flying start against the Hungarian Fabian Marozsan. 10th seed Dimitrov wins the first four matches in a row on the lively Court 14. Jamie BraidwoodMay 30, 2024 10:29 am 1717060861 French Open: Latest scores while play is in progress A grab for Medvedev and Kecmanovic to get us started. We have also resumed a number of matches from yesterday, including the match between eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz and American Brandon Nakashima. That was suspended late in the first inning yesterday, and Nakashima has come out to win the match 7-2 on a tiebreaker. Jamie BraidwoodMay 30, 2024 10:21 am 1717059976 French Open: Daniil Medvedev starts on day five Daniil Medvedev is as close to a hard-court specialist as you can get in the modern game, with the Russian fifth seed being very open about the nature of his relationship with clay. It has been up and down to say the least, but Medvedev has already improved on his performance at last year's French Open when he was knocked out in the opening round. This time Medvedev needed an overnight rally to beat Dominik Koepfer on Monday and will now face Serbia Miomir Kecmanovic about Suzanne-Lenglen ( REUTERS ) Jamie BraidwoodMay 30, 2024 10:06 AM 1717059100 French Open: action from last night About Philippe-Chatrer, Jannik Sinner continued to work his way into grand slam-winning form as he saw off the 37-year-old Richard Gasquet in straight sets. Gasquet played in front of his home fans for what could have been the last time but was dismissed by the Australian Open champion 6-4 6-2 6-4. In Suzanne-Lenglen, another veteran put on a show in former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka, but the 39-year-old went down in four Pavel Kotov. Wawrinka, who defeated Andy Murray in his opening match, was defeated in 3 hours and 50 minutes, in a match that went well into the night. Wawrinka was emotional towards the end. Could that have been his last match in Paris? Jamie BraidwoodMay 30, 2024 09:51 1717058529 French Open: more rain predicted We had only played about 55 minutes on the outdoor courts yesterday before the rain arrived. Today it looks like we will have a dry start, but thunderstorm warnings are in place from 3pm. ( Getty Images ) Jamie BraidwoodMay 30, 2024 09:42

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/tennis/french-open-live-scores-stream-results-djokovic-b2553702.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos