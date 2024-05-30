ITTF shows commitment to developing future stars with training camp in Sweden





ITTF, in collaboration with the Swedish Table Tennis Association, is demonstrating its commitment to the future of the sport by organizing an extensive ITTF High Performance training camp aimed at nurturing young talent. ITTF Head Coach Eva Jeler leads the camp, while Fredrik Hkanson from Halmstad Bordtennisklub facilitates and provides support. The camp will take place from May 29 to June 4 at Halmstad Arena in Sweden and will target U15 players supported by scholarships, players progressing through the Hopes pathway and other targeted players being monitored for a smooth transition from talent identification to high performance. This High Performance Training Camp is held in collaboration with the WTT Youth Contenders in Helsingborg (June 5-8) and Sandefjord (June 10-13), maximizing opportunities for players and coaches and encouraging participation in these events to further their training and competition to monitor performance. A total of 14 players, together with their coaches, will participate in the camp, representing 11 different member associations. Participants include individuals such as Joseph Sebatindra, who is already demonstrating impressive skills despite being only 9 years old; Grkem Ocal, who recently captured the European U13 Championship titles in both singles and mixed doubles; and Ayumi Moriyama, who traveled from Auckland to make the most of this invaluable training opportunity. This diverse turnout demonstrates the global reach of ITTF High Performance's efforts and initiatives and is testament to the ongoing work to develop the sport around the world. The primary focus of this camp is to assess the technical development of those players who have previously been part of the ITTF programs, as well as those who have recently joined. Having established their current status and capabilities, we will then work, together with their coaches, to develop a healthy future playing system that will enable them to develop even further.At this stage I can say with confidence that the players coming out of the Hopes pathway have made brilliant progress in terms of their technical development. We will continue to monitor their performances during matches, but it is also important to keep an eye on their training progress – a camp like this is the perfect opportunity to do this, as it gives players and coaches the opportunity to compare themselves to their contemporaries in the League. a training environment that motivates them to work harder and develop even further. Eva Jeler, ITTF head coach With more camp days ahead, the players are ready to have a truly enriching time in Halmstad, further strengthening ITTF and the Swedish Table Tennis Association's initiative in nurturing future table tennis champions through extensive training and exposure to international competition.

