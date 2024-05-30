Nassau County requests a no-fly zone in response to the threat of the Cricket World Cup





Nassau County officials requested a no-fly zone over the T20 Cricket World Cup on Long Island after a social media post depicting a hooded figure flanked by drones in a stadium. The image contained the words Nassau Stadium and the date of an upcoming match between India and Pakistan. After Nassau County was selected Last year, to host one of the biggest cricket events, it built a 34,000-seat stadium to house the event. Officials said they have been preparing for both safety and health care concerns for six months. Nassau Police Chief Patrick Ryder said last week that there were no credible threats, just images Posted online appear to threaten onlookers with drones, a gun and a pipe bomb. When you have a match and a crowd that big, everything is credible, Ryder said at a news conference in Mineola on Wednesday. Ryder did not elaborate on the legitimacy of the threat, but outlined the strict security measures his department was taking, including banning drones from the public park where the games are held. If you try to set up a drone, we will identify it, Ryder said. We will come back to you to collect it. If you refuse, you will be arrested and the drone will be confiscated by the police. Ryder said bags are not allowed in the stadium and no one is allowed near the stadium without a ticket. You won't be able to hang out in the park, Ryder said. This is not a spectator sport from outside the location. It all comes from the location. Officials said they had also consulted with previous Cricket World Cup venues as well as local and federal law enforcement agencies. This is like the Super Bowl on steroids, said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. We have all the healthcare professionals and our Ministry of Health is on top of any problem that may arise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gothamist.com/news/nassau-county-requests-no-fly-zone-in-response-to-cricket-world-cup-threat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos