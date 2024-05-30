Details on JMU's inclusion in the 2024 EA Sports College Football video game – JMU Sports News





Image courtesy of JMU Athletics Communications By Bennett Conlin EA Sports is expected to release a college football video game in mid-July, the first game in the series since 2013. JMU will play a role in the highly anticipated release of the new game, the school confirmed. The inclusion of JMU in the game is not new information. Matt Brown from Extra points and reporters at the Daily news record have previously written about JMU's upcoming inclusion in the game. The DNR even reported on the video and audio materials that JMU sent to EA Sports for possible use in the game. The Dukes submitted five songs to EA Sports, according to the DNR: JMU's fight song

Alma Mater of JMU

Get started

Start wearing purple

All we do is win The DNR previously reported that JMU also submitted a few video board and audio prompts into the stadium, including the JMU Dukes cheer. EA Sports doesn't have to include all of the items sent by JMU, but it's likely that at least some will be in the game. JMU's streamer tradition could be brought into this JMU Sports News received new information earlier this year about the Dukes' presence in the game from Kevin Warner, JMU's AD for communications. Warner said that in addition to what the DNRs previously reported, JMU also sent information to EA Sports about the streamer tradition of football programs. For those who don't know, JMU fans throw purple and gold streamers into the air after big plays (usually scoring plays, such as touchdowns) in a tradition that is often among the highlights of JMU home games. It's possible (not guaranteed) that EA Sports could incorporate JMU's streamer tradition into its new game. Moreover, Warner said JMU Sports News that JMU has provided EA Sports with artwork for all 2024 uniforms. Users should have the ability to place the Dukes in multiple uniform combinations when the game goes live. Is the game a Madden reskin? The game is NOT expected to be a Madden reskin, according to Brown's latest reporting. He recently played the game and understands the gameplay better than most people in America. Brown wrote that the game is a “love letter to college football fans” and does a good job of highlighting the traditions of not only the biggest Power Five programs, but also the Group of Five teams. Editor's note: Thanks to Three Notchd brews for their advertising support.

