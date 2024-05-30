French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek makes stunning comeback to beat Naomi Osaka in thriller at Roland-Garros

Iga Swiatek survived a match point as she defeated Naomi Osaka in a thrilling second round match at the French Open.

The world number 1 was on the verge of bowing out of the tournament she had won three times before, but she remained resilient as Osaka's nerves got the better of her.

Swiatek stole the opening set via a tie-break after twelve games, with nothing separating the two, but the Pole showed her class to raise her level and power through, beating Osaka 7-1 with powerful groundstrokes .

However, Osaka rallied and rediscovered her rhythm in the second, breaking immediately in the first game before blasting a cross-court forehand return winner to complete a double break.

A wayward Swiatek backhand handed Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, the leveler, and she continued her momentum in the decider, holding on after two Swiatek break points in her opening service game.

She broke in the second game, with a clinical backhand winner, and as Swiatek's forehand continued to fail her, Osaka continued to press harder on the gas.

She turned up the pressure with a love hold to make it 5-2, forcing Swiatek to serve to stay in the tournament. She did that – exactly – and it earned Osaka a service game in which she recorded a famous victory against the world's best clay court player.

'Chance after chance begs' – Swiatek breaks back after match points for Osaka

She missed numerous chances – turning away a match point as Swiatek rallied – and the Pole leveled the match at 5-5.

Swiatek kept her cool when the match was back on serve – and with a sharp blade – and remained calculated, taking advantage of her opponent's nerve, cracking her at the end to set up a service game of her own to secure the steal victory.

A wayward backhand from Osaka flew wide and the top seed survived – just.

In the next round she will face Marie Bouzkova.

In the first set, both players looked to be the aggressor, but it was Swiatek who piled on the early pressure and threatened to break in the opening game before cracking the code to make it 3-1.

However, Osaka rallied to cut the score to 4-4, intervened strongly and eventually forced a Swiatek backhand long.

The world number 1 stormed through the resulting tiebreak 7-1, with a combination of excellent winners and Osaka mistakes helping her grab first blood.

Osaka rose from her seat to become the dominant force in the second set, immediately breaking Swiatek before a sensational backhand winner sealed a double break shortly afterwards.

She romped through the next few games to make it 6-1 and level the scores, and her momentum continued into the start of the third.

Swiatek threatened a break before a brilliant backhand cross-court winner gave her the break she craved, followed by a firm grip.

Leading 4-1, the Philippe-Chatrier crowd began to feel a familiar upset, and Osaka continued her red-hot form to get into a position to serve the ball out.

However, she missed numerous opportunities – including a match point where she sent a backhand long – and Swiatek used her experience to remain calm.

The Pole broke back before serving strongly despite continued pressure from Osaka to level the scoreboard.

Osaka's nerves were clearly visible and the precedent for her next service game was set early on with a double fault, with Swiatek finally breaking.

A final backhand from Osaka flew wide, and the top seed survived.

'There it is' – Swiatek breaks love against Osaka to take control

Swiatek then cut an emotional figure, calling out the Parisian crowd for their call-outs during the game.

This match was very intense, Swiatek said. Much more intense for a second round than I expected. I'll be better prepared next time.

Naomi played great tennis with very loose hands, and sometimes with a lot of risk. She has played very good tennis and maybe in a while she will become a clay court specialist. I'm glad she's back and playing well.

I just want to say one thing: I'm sorry I have to bring it [it up]because I know we play for you as entertainment and we also make money [from it]but sometimes under a lot of pressure, if you shout something during the rally, or just before the return, it is very difficult to stay focused.

My thoughts raced sometimes. I was really under the most pressure, but I was able to concentrate more and not think about what the score was or whether I was very close to losing. I kept going and I hope my game improves as a result.

Osaka opens blockbuster match with double fault against Swiatek