Oregon State University Athletics





Corvallis, Or. Oregon State is the No. 1 seed in the Corvallis Regional and will host No. 2 UC Irvine, No. 3 Nicholls State and No. 4 Tulane. Oregon State is the No. 1 seed in the Corvallis Regional and will host No. 2 UC Irvine, No. 3 Nicholls State and No. 4 Tulane. Oregon State enters postseason play as the No. 15 national seed. The Beavers are 42-14 this season and finished second in the Pac-12 Conference with a 19-10 league record. OSU has been in the top 15 in every major poll all season. UC Irvine finished second in the Big West Conference, posting a 43-12 overall record and a 22-8 mark in league play. Oregon State and UC Irvine have played 11 times before, with the Anteaters holding a slim 6-5 lead. The teams last played in Irvine in 2021. Nicholls State finished the regular season with a 38-20 record and 16-8 in Southland Conference play. The Colonels finished second in conference play. Oregon State has never played Nicholls State. Tulane enters conference play with an overall record of 35-24 and finishes American Athletic Conference play with a record of 15-12. OSU and Tulane both participated in the 2023 Baton Rouge Regional but did not play. The Green Wave has a 3-0 series lead against the Beavers, but the teams haven't played in Omaha since 2005. NCAA Regional play begins Friday at Goss Stadium. UC Irvine and Nicholls State open play at 1:00 PM PT on ESPN+. The Beavers will take on Tulane at 6:00 PM PT on ESPNU. Tickets for all sessions for the regional go on sale Monday morning at 11 a.m. PT and can be purchased at BeaverTickets.com. If individual session tickets are available, they will go on sale at 9am on the day of the match.

