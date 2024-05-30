Do you like Janhvi's cricket-inspired fashion? – Rediff.com Movies





Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her film Mr and Mrs Mahi and makes sure her fashion ties in with the cricket-themed plot. From wearing cricket-inspired custom jewelry to outfits with a sporty twist, she is conquering the fashion police and turning heads, one outfit at a time. Namrata Thakker scrolls through Janhvi's fashion pages. Photo: Courtesy of Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram Janhvi gives the starting signal Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions with a bang in a red hot vegan leather cut-out dress designed by Surya Sarkar. Keeping her makeup dewy and subtle, she looks wow in her ultra glam avatar. Photo: Courtesy of Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram Having fun with fashion is liberating and Janhvi knows that all too well. We love her jersey-style crop top paired with a black and white striped skirt. It's fresh, playful and so chic. Photo: Courtesy of Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram Terrifyingly beautiful! That's all we can say about the 27-year-old actress in her shimmering silver body-con dress designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Also, kudos to the designers for adding the intricate sequin design in blue, which takes the outfit up a notch. Photo: Courtesy of Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram Who would have thought that an embellished T-shirt with razor blades on the back, worn as a blouse, could look so beautiful? For the trailer launch, Janhvi wore a beautiful red and blue toned saree by Manish Malhotra and looked sinfully beautiful paired with a sporty blouse. Photo: Courtesy of Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram Here is Janhvi in ​​a soft pink Anarkali dress, a perfect summer outfit for any occasion. Its cricket-inspired earringss matches her ensemble perfectly. Photo: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram Janhvi in ​​a white floral tulle saree is what summer dreams are made of! She is stylish, elegant and a vision in this exquisite creation by Manish Malhotra. Brownie points to Janhvi for pairing the saree with a silver ball bag and giving it just the right amount of cricketing touch. Photo: Courtesy of Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram Another saree look, done well in a shimmery Manish Malhotra creation. Janhvi completes her look with a custom trophy button T-shirt blouse that is cute and creative. Photo: Courtesy of Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram Janhvi is wearing a cricket themed saree, with cricket balls on the border. Photo: Courtesy of Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram If there is such a thing as fashion and poetry, it is Janhvi in ​​this sublime white-purple floral dress. lehenga choli set. Keeping her makeup and hairstyle simple, Janhvi wore a cricket-themed choker neckpiece, which added some edge to her overall look. Photo: Courtesy of Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram Janhvi in ​​her Punjabi Girl Era is something we never thought would be so easy on the eyes. From her colorful Patiala salwar-kameez set to her beautiful makeup, desi hairstyle with Parandi and minimal accessories, there is nothing we don't like about this head to toe Punjabi kudi look.

