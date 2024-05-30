Connect with us

Why USC should be willing to end its longstanding rivalry with Notre Dame

USC will face a tough schedule in its first season in the Big Ten, but its tough stretch of games goes beyond just conference battles.

The Trojans take on LSU at home in Las Vegas and Notre Dame to wrap up the regular season, adding two games against teams likely to finish in the preseason top 25. Recently, a rumor emerged that USC was actually trying to get out of the top 25. game against LSU, Colin Cowherd believes it would have been a smart move for the Trojans to cancel that game if they could have done so.

In fact, Cowherd believes USC should take its approach to out-of-conference scheduling a step further.

“USC will have Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin and only the best of the Pac-12 Oregon, Washington, UCLA on the schedule,” Cowherd said on “The Herd.” “I'm going to ask a question: Why do they have to keep playing Notre Dame? But Colin, the history!' Oh, give me a break. College football debated history last year. They dissolved the only Power 5 conference west of the Rockies. Everyone for themselves, so spare me the history.

The USC-Notre Dame game has historically been one of the best rivalries in college football since the first time the two teams played in 1926. Both teams met almost every year since then, only missing battles between 1943 and 45 due to the Second World War. and in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of those matchups have had national championship implications as well, with each team trading blows on numerous occasions that ended the other's title hopes. The rivalry also included some of the sport's most iconic games, such as the “Bush Push” in 2005. Notre Dame leads the all-time series, 4,937, with five ties.

So far, the USC-Notre Dame rivalry has been safe from cancellation due to conference realignment. Although Notre Dame is independent, its annual rivalry with Michigan and Michigan State has ended in recent years, in part due to the Fighting Irish's scheduling agreement with the ACC.

Why it's time to end the USC vs. Notre Dame CFB rivalry

Why it's time to end the USC vs. Notre Dame CFB rivalry

Cowherd's reasoning for USC ending its annual meeting with Notre Dame, however, is for reasons beyond just conference realignment.

“Think about what top programs in college football face,” Cowherd said. “These are the big dogs, with the most talent, like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, you gotta get through your conference schedule. Oh wait, they just added Texas and Oklahoma Sooners to the brutal SEC and USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon to the Big Ten. If you get through that, you've got a conference championship game, and you might have to play one of those teams again, you might have to play four more of those teams.

“Do you think I want to add Notre Dame to that? It's actually a respectful move.”

In addition to LSU and Notre Dame, USC will face Michigan, Penn State and Nebraska, each of which was in Joel Klatt's top 25 after the spring. There are also games against Wisconsin and Washington, who are formidable opponents.

USC-Notre Dame certainly wouldn't be the first historic rivalry to end in recent years. In addition to Notre Dame's games with Michigan and Michigan State, Oklahoma-Oklahoma State will join the many other annual rivalries that have ended due to conference realignment.

That's why Cowherd has no problem advocating for USC to end its rivalry with Notre Dame unless it puts the ball in the Fighting Irish's court.

“You can grab the history, hold it and just keep pulling,” Cowherd said. “But if I was USC, I would say, no, I did that. If you want to join the Big Ten, Notre Dame, we'll play you.”

