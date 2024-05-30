Sports
Diede de Groot: The unstoppable force in tennis who leaves no stone unturned in the pursuit of greatness
CNN
—
It's one thing to beat the best.
However, it is a very different proposition are best. To evolve from the hunter to the hunted and not just over the course of a week, month or maybe even years.
And to do this over an extended period of time, against the backdrop of ever-changing competitors, landscapes and the sands of time and physiology.
Wheelchair tennis player Diede de Groothowever, has unequivocally been the dominant constant in the face of these challenges.
I feel a very big target on my back and that is what keeps me motivated, De Groot told CNN ahead of the French Open.
I know all these girls are working to beat me, which is fun but intense at the same time.
They don't play with any pressure when they play against me and I have all the pressure because there is a huge streak that follows me everywhere.
At the same time, I really try to forget all that and just play tennis.
In a world where we are inundated daily with statistics ranging from intriguing to nonsensical, De Groot's figures make for truly remarkable reading.
She is the first wheelchair or able-bodied tennis player ever to win three consecutive Grand Slams in a row.
She is the first women's wheelchair tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam at all four Grand Slams and a Paralympic gold medal in 2021.
De Groot is also undefeated in Grand Slam tournaments since the 2021 Australian Open and currently boasts a winning streak of more than 130 matches.
Based on facts and figures alone, it would be hard to begrudge the 27-year-old for possessing the bold, yet prophetic and linguistically appropriate social media handle of @DiedetheGreat.
I was too modest to say Diede the Great, she says, smiling.
My own surname Groot was already taken, so I had to come up with something else and then the literal translation of Groot is great. So that's pretty much how it happened.
During the year I might not think about it [records] enough, especially in tennis, because it's like a continuous series of tournaments. It's hard to really take the time.
But when I just sit at home and think about the great things I've done so far, I feel very proud of myself.
So what is the secret of the Dutch stars' success?
I don't think I have the greatest service. I don't think I have the biggest forehand, De Groot thought. I just think I'm very good at all levels. I'm a complete player.
I don't really have a weak point and that is very difficult for opponents to play against.
De Groot's current number of Grand Slam tournaments is 21.
Her latest victory at this year's Australian Open was not only a remarkable 13th in a row, but also brought her level with Esther Vergeers' great Grand Slam tournament.
Vergeer's 21st and last major title came at Roland Garros in 2012.
While De Groot still has a long way to go to encroach on her compatriots' astonishing 470-match unbeaten winning streak, it is fitting that she will have the opportunity to become the most successful wheelchair tennis player of all time at this year's French Open year.
A win in Paris would consolidate De Groot's position as third on the list of all-time overall grand slam champions in singles and doubles.
The 27-year-old's current tally is 39.
Vergeer finished her career with 42 titles, second only to recently retired Japanese Shingo Kunieda, the most decorated men's player in wheelchair tennis history, who collected an impressive 50 majors.
In addition to her technical prowess, the foundations of De Groot's trophy-laden career and, for that matter, her compatriot Vergeers, can be attributed to the Dutch tennis system.
It is a strategy that ensures that wheelchair tennis can be integrated with able-bodied players, a strategy that has led to an astonishing result.
I started playing wheelchair tennis when I was seven years old. I have had a number of operations on my hip [and] the rehabilitation center advised me: Hey, do you want to play tennis? I picked it up and immediately fell in love with it, said De Groot, who was born with uneven leg length.
To feel like I could play tennis like all the other kids in the group, it was really special to have that.
We are fully integrated into the KNLTB [Royal Dutch Lawn Tennis Association] program. We are treated like athletes [and] Being taken seriously really helps you take yourself seriously.
The KNLT National Tennis Center, located in Amstelveen, has 14 outdoor and 14 indoor courts that are accessible for wheelchair tennis.
Twenty years ago, wheelchair tennis was one of the largest Paralympic sports in the Netherlands, says De Groot.
We were already lucky that we had a very good number one gold medalist [Vergeer] and because we were such a small country, we could all see each other play.
And by learning from previous generations, I was also able to learn from the women who came before me. I could see it up close and therefore imitate it or even try to do it better.
De Groot and Vergeer both hail from the historic Dutch city of Woerden, which has produced an assembly line of some of the greatest players from the Netherlands to ever grace the sport. So there is something special in the Woerdense waters.
We lived very close to each other and that is actually quite special, says De Groot.
Another world number one, Jiske Griffioen, also comes from there. So it's just a coincidence, but it's a funny coincidence!
Wheelchair tennis events are now gradually being incorporated into a growing number of ATP and WTA events.
The prestigious Miami Open hosted its first event earlier this year and Wimbledon has announced it will double the size of its wheelchair draws for this summer tournament.
I would say that historically, the Paralympic Games have always been the moment when all eyes were on us, De Groot reflected. We didn't have to share it with able-bodied athletes.
But over the next four years we would fade into the background again, now I really have the feeling that these players notice us. They recognize us and communicate with us more and more often.
I saw Jannik Sinner play with Alfie Hewitt, number 1 in the world [in Miami]. Novak has done a really good promo with Dylan Alcott before, so hopefully there will be more and more moments like this
Countries develop their programs and players develop their games. It's a really fun time to be a wheelchair tennis player.
When it came to the Covid-19 affected Tokyo Games, the Dutch star had an unprecedented weight of history on her shoulders.
Dutch women have won every singles and doubles wheelchair tennis title since it became a medal tournament 32 years ago.
De Groot stormed to gold in singles and doubles, without dropping a set in either competition.
It remains one of the defining moments of her career.
For a long time, many people have asked me that your career would not be complete without gold. I've never thought about it that way.
Winning gold in Tokyo really felt like it was the completion of so many years of doing so well. So many things came from winning those medals that it definitely sparked something in me, which is really good.
The Dutch phenomenon is on her way to return to the clay courts of Roland Garros this summer in Paris 2024 to defend her titles.
It's a challenge she relishes and with her imperious record in the French capital so far, winning a total of nine grand slam titles, you'd be a brave person to bet against her.
It will be a different Paralympic Games, she says.
[I] played in Rio. I was very new there. [I] Played in Tokyo. No one was allowed to come and watch and that was where I had all the pressure. And now I am the defending champion with everyone there.
It will mean everything [to defend the titles]. It is the goal I strive for.
I still have a lot of tournaments ahead of me, so my mind isn't in it yet, but it will happen and I'm going to enjoy it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/30/sport/diede-de-groot-tennis-unstoppable-force-spt-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Diede de Groot: The unstoppable force in tennis who leaves no stone unturned in the pursuit of greatness
- Roland-Garros 2024: Jannik Sinner hailed as a “freight train” after his dominant victory over Richard Gasquet
- Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street's decline | Region
- A decade-long quest to hack the body's immune system with electricity
- Joint statement for the 77th World Health Assembly
- The Icelandic volcano erupts for the fifth time in 5 months
- Research shows children are starting to menstruate earlier. What impact does this have on their health?
- 'No former PM has used such vile and base language': Manmohan Singh slams PM Modi for 'hate speeches' – India News
- General election live: Angela Rayner backs Diane Abbott as Faiza Shaheen calls on lawyers for Labor dispute
- President Jokowi reviews RSUD health services dr. Sobirine
- Sweden and Austria allow the United States to each purchase a dozen UH-60M Black Hawks
- Why USC should be willing to end its longstanding rivalry with Notre Dame