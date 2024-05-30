Minnesota crowned first-ever Professional Womens Hockey League champions after defeating Boston in the inaugural Walter Cup









CNN

—

The Professional Womens Hockey League (PWHL) crowned its first champion on Wednesday when Minnesota defeated Boston 3-0 in the decisive Game 5 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, after a nail-biting tournament. The Minnesota players stormed the ice as time expired, knowing the first Walter Cup had been won and were presented with the cup by tennis greats Billie Jean King. Minnesota took the lead in the second period and didn't look back. The team added two more goals in the third period, including one from forward Michela Cava, who said she was a little shocked when asked how she felt about winning the first-ever Walter Cup. We had a great match, a lot of energy all around, Cava said after the match. Everyone really came together and we just worked as a team and it paid off. So really proud of everyone. In a nail-biting battle, the newly formed women's hockey league saw its first championship series go back and forth between Boston and Minnesota. Boston took Game 1 before Minnesota stormed back to push them to the brink of elimination after winning in Games 2 and 3. In Game 4 on Sunday, Boston forced a decisive Game 5 after a 1-0 double overtime win at a sold-out Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. With 2:35 left in the second overtime, Minnesota forward Taylor Heise skated toward the net and fell, but still managed to get a pass to Sophie Jaques, who scored what looked like the game winner. As the Minnesota players celebrated what they thought was an inaugural championship in front of their home crowd, the goal was disallowed due to goalkeeper interference. Boston would score just over a minute later. After Wednesday's game, Heise was named the first-ever Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP after scoring five goals and eight points in 10 postseason games. It was a roller coaster of emotions, but I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else's team, Heise said. We're everywhere, but Minnesota is our home now and that's something we're going to bring this back to – we are the state of hockey and I think that proves it. The PWHL, which has now completed its first season, consists of six teams: New York, Boston, Minnesota, Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto. Last week, the Sports Business Journal named the league the 2024 Sports Breakthrough of the Year at the 17th annual Sports Business Awards in New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/30/sport/minnesota-womens-hockey-league-champion-boston-walter-cup-intl-spt/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos