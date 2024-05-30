Sports
Mosquito patches, buckle sandals and more
A New Day openwork midi tank dress
Having one summer dress on hand will make it easier to get ready for the months ahead, especially on super hot days, and this brand new style from Target's popular A new day brand meets the requirements. It has a lightweight mesh overlay with a comfortable lining underneath. Post calls this midi dress a sophisticated basic and a fun take on the crochet trend that can be dressed up or down (or even worn as a cover-up). We also love that it comes in six colors and sizes XS to 4X.
A New Day Women's Bennie Buckle Slip Sandals
When it comes to summer sandals, it can be difficult to find a happy medium between rubber slides and event heels, but this pair will meet all your elevated casual needs! Also from A new dayThese slippers are the perfect summer neutral and the woven material adds a warm texture to any look. Post also notes that the oversized buckle is an example of a hardware trend seen this season on higher-end designer styles.
Shade & Shore Mesh Tote Handbag
An all-encompassing bag will take you wherever you need to go, whether that's the pool, the beach or the supermarket for picnic ingredients. The mesh material on this Shadow and coast The pick is not only cute, but also functional: you can easily see what's inside, and when you take it to the beach, you can easily shake out the sand. The side and front pockets are perfect for storing water bottles, books, devices and more. Post also appreciates the unstructured silhouette, which makes it easy to roll up to throw in your luggage or store in the car. Choose from six colors and patterns, including pink or blue stripes, neon yellow, black and white.
Case-Mate waterproof bag
Would you like to take photos by the water, but are you afraid of dropping your phone? Don't worry, we've been there and this waterproof bag is here to help. But unlike many other waterproof phone cases, this doesn't prevent you from using your phone while it's in it. With a bright screen where you can check your notifications and take photos, this case is compatible with all smartphones up to 15 cm in length and certified for use under water more than one meter deep for thirty minutes, according to the brand. Case Mate, a maker of premium phone cases and accessories. Just click, lock and go! Not only does it keep out water, sand and dirt, but it also comes with a lanyard so you can carry it around your neck or crossbody hands-free.
Natpat BuzzPatch mosquito repellent patches (24 pieces)
Insect repellent just got an upgrade. Avoid the sticky feeling of bug spray and replace it with a 'buzz patch'. Made with all-natural, plant-based ingredients, these highly rated citronella patches are non-toxic and DEET-free, but the brand says they are immediately effective for up to 24-72 hours. According to the brand, they can be used for babies, toddlers, children and adults. You just need to peel off the stickers and attach them to clothes. Pro tip: They're great for travel because you don't have to worry about the amount of liquid bug spray exceeding TSA limits! Our little “tester” Luca tried them out over Memorial Day Weekend and loved the cool designs and after hours outside, no bug bites!
Hearth and hand with magnolia inflatable pool with striking stripes
According to Post, Chip and Joanna Gaines seem to know how to make everything more fun and this chic inflatable pool of theirs Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collecting is no exception. Ideal for children from three years old, but also suitable as a cooling spot for adults. This 66 inch round pool features green and white canopy stripes and a robin blue interior. For less than $40, it's an easy way to bring beach vibes to your backyard.
More summer finds from Target
Sun Squad 12 can soft side cooler
Make sure your favorite summer drinks don't lose the battle against the heat this season. This insulated cooler bag holds up to 12 cans and contributes to a chic summer aesthetic. For just $10, it's a lightweight alternative to traditional on-the-go coolers.
Threshold large beverage dispenser
Ideal for cocktails, punches and fruit-infused water. You won't regret this purchase if you enjoy entertaining crowds. It is easy to use with a bronze finished spout and lever that allows for easy and elegant pouring.
Skilled mood lighting Illuminating glow drops
Boost your skin's natural radiance with Verseds Luminizing Glow Drops. These Shop TODAY editor-approved bronzing drops aren't a great self-tanner alternative, but they're also in the skincare category thanks to natural, moisturizing ingredients like blackberry extract and peptide polyglutamic acid, according to the brand. Summer glow, here we come!
Sun Squad CF Everywhere table tennis set
You never know where your summer adventures will take you, so it's nice to have a game you can play on the go! With this portable table tennis set you can transform any table space into a fun rally with your friends.
Stanley Stainless Steel Stacking Pint (16 Ounce)
The Stanley Cup craze continues with this exclusive Target drinkware collaboration. Available in fun seasonal colors and patterns, these Stay Chill Stacking Pints offer double-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks nice and cold in the summer heat.
All In Motion Flex woven mid-rise cargo joggers
If you're on the run this summer, these best-selling sweatpants are for you. Thanks to the 4-way stretch, multiple pockets and quick-drying fabric, you'll be ready for any adventure that comes your way.
Igloo Tag Along too hard cooler (11 Quart)
Beat the heat with Igloo's eye-catching, portable cooler that not only offers two days of MaxCold insulation, but also a lockable lid to prevent accidental spills or leaks during transport and an adjustable crossbody strap that makes it feel more like an accessory. Handy and colorful? Count us in!
Sun Squad Jumbo Connect giant games
Are you ready for summer fun with your friends? Perfect for groups of two or more, Jumbo Connect Giant Games will take your upcoming outdoor event to the next level.
How we chose
Shop TODAY's editors and writers scour the internet for the best products available. We interview expert sources, sift through customer reviews, and even use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.
For sponsored content, Shop TODAY's editorial team independently chooses, tries and reviews products to recommend sold by the advertiser. The advertiser does not review or approve the content. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Meet the expert
- Chassie Postis a TODAY style correspondent, TV presenter and lifestyle editor. Whether she's talking about fashion and beauty or home and entertainment, Post is nationally known for following the latest trends with her keen eye. To date, her style advice has been included in numerous publications, such asThe New York Times,Marie Claire, Beautiful House, Domino Magazineand more.
