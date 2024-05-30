Pirates place three on the CSC Academic All-District Team

Logan Sutton

Jordan Hatch

Addy Bulls

Andhave been selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team according to an announcement from the organization.

The 2023-2024 Academic All-District Softball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined achievements on the diamond and in the classroom. The trio not only excelled in the classroom, but also on the diamond, helping the Pirates to their best season in more than a decade.

An entrepreneurship major, Sutton posted a 3.71 GPA as a junior while hitting .266 at the plate with eight doubles, four home runs and 22 RBI in 56 games played. Sutton was named to the AAC's Weekly Honor Roll after slashing numbers of .444/1.000/.643 at the plate in four games for the Pirates with a team-high five RBI and nine total bases and two multi-hit games had posted against North Carolina (April 23) and in the final episode at Memphis (April 28). In 2023, Sutton was named to the Dean's List for the fall and spring semesters.

Hatch graduated from East Carolina in the spring of 2024 with a BSBA in management information systems, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA this past academic year. Hatch started 14 of her 29 games played in the circle for the Pirates and recorded a 3.46 ERA with 60 strikeouts and three complete games for a 10-6 mark. Hatch also combined for the first no-hitter in Pirate Softball against NC Central since Toni Paisley recorded one in 2011 and reached 200 career strikeouts against Marshall (Feb. 17). She was named to the AAC's Weekly Honor Roll on February 12 and was named to the Chancellor's List for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 semesters.

Bullis finished her Pirate career going 14-5 in the circle as a senior, striking out 62 batters and posting a 2.70 ERA. She graduated from ECU in the spring of 2024 with a bachelor's degree in childbirth-preschool teacher education with a 3.71 GPA. Bullis reached the 300 strikeout mark for her collegiate career in a complete game shutout against UAB in the first round of the AAC Softball Championship. She was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester and to the Chancellor's List for the spring 2023 semester.