Sports
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium: boundary length, capacity, field report and more
Last updated:
New York, United States of America (USA)
New York's Moduler Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Discover the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, a key venue for the T20 World Cup in the USA. Read more about the border length, capacity, pitch report and more at news18.com
With the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 craze rising, the United States is all set to host eight T20 World Cup 2024 matches from June 1 to 29. The newly built Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has been chosen as the venue for major matches including the India-Pakistan clash. View photos of the stadium, learn how to get tickets and read a detailed field report to see if preference is given to batsmen or bowlers.
Overview of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Three months ago, Eisenhower Park in East Meadow in New York State was transformed from a conventional local park to a unique stadium, which would host the much-hyped India-Pakistan clash on June 9 (Sunday).
Renowned Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt officially launched the stadium on May 15 and is also an ambassador for this year's T20 World Cup. Interestingly, this dream project was mapped out by a group called Populous, who also created the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Here are all the details about the architecture and price of the American Moduler Stadium.
Nassau County Cricket Stadium boundary length
The world-class field, built 1,200 miles away in Florida, covers an area of approximately 33,616 square meters. The border length can vary from 65 to 70 meters. The stadium's bowling lanes are called North Pavilion End and South Pavilion End.
Capacity of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is a standard size stadium with a seating capacity of 34,000. There are both permanent and temporary seating areas.
The North Pavilion End of the stadium has the largest number of premium club lounge seats and the South Pavilion End contains the border club seats.
Photos of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
How do I get tickets to the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium?
The stadium features multiple seating levels ranging from standard to premium and cabana seats. The standard tickets are the cheapest at $90. The standard plus and premium seats cost $200 and $300 respectively. The border seats cost $600, followed by the Pavilion Club (South) seats which cost $750.
The premium tickets are quite pricey. The premium club lounge (both North and South) and corner club seats all cost $1,000. The cabana seats are the most expensive, priced at $1,350.
READ MORE: T20 World Cup 2024: Check out Team India's itinerary in USA ahead of warm-up match against Bangladesh
Detailed pitch report from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
According to reports, the field soil for the drop-in fields is imported from Adelaide, Australia. The ground conditions of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadiums are very similar to those of Adelaide, as both New York and Adelaide are close to the seacoast.
Is the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium a batting or bowling field?
The pitch in the stadium is absolutely batsman friendly. The outfield is made of Kentucky bluegrass and the drop-in pitches of Tahoma bermudagrass were made under the direction of Damian Hough of Adelaide Oval. The matches scheduled here are likely to produce high totals and bring forth the excitement of the T20 format. The flat jumping track can also help the spinners.
Weather forecast for Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
New York's unpredictable summer weather can build or kill your game in this hitting paradise, Nassau. Currently the weather there varies from mostly sunny to partly cloudy. According to the latest weather reports, the date for the India-Pakistan match on June 9 could be cloudy and even lead to disruption due to rain.
READ MORE: USA-Bangladesh-England-Pakistan cricket matches failed in preparation for T20 World Cup
Past games at Nassau County Stadium
The very first match to be played in New York The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is located between Sri Lanka and South Africa June 3 (Monday). It will be followed by India's first match in Group A against Ireland on June 5 (Wednesday). There are two other matches to be played before the India-Pakistan clash: Canada vs Ireland and Netherlands vs South Africa on June 7 and 8 respectively. The next three matches in Nassau will take place on June 10 between South Africa and Bangladesh, on June 11 between Pakistan and Canada, and on June 12 between the United States and India.
|
