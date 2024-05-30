Sports
Early News Daily | Wednesday (May 29, 2024) – The Football Brainiacs
College football
94 November 13, 1982 | Marcus Dupree raced 70 yards for a touchdown against Missouri, running over a linebacker and outrunning speedy defensive backs in a 41-14 win at Memorial Stadium. Dupree finished the match with a regular-season high of 166 pic.twitter.com/3Lcv6iinUl
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 28, 2024
on and off the field
Team 130 achieved our program's highest cumulative GPA ever this past semester: 3.03. #OUDNA https://t.co/4zLnESr1EJ pic.twitter.com/tcvtNIBGOs
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) May 28, 2024
Hanging out in Destin this week for SEC spring meetings where I find that “it just means more”
Brent Venables embraces new SEC environment, says OU has 'a different kind of credibility.'#Sooners https://t.co/CVqoKV3KPz
— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) May 29, 2024
New SEC 16 team logo. Is there room for more schools? pic.twitter.com/cAoukLWkgs
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 28, 2024
On Tuesday, Florida coach Billy Napier made his first public comments on the Jaden Rashada-Florida lawsuit.
I have confidence in our legal team.
The latest updates, from @SethWEmerson https://t.co/HeOEqKpYHL
— The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) May 28, 2024
OU Sports & News
Setting records in academics and athletics
Oklahoma student-athletes continued their tradition of academic excellence during the 2024 spring semester by achieving a school-record 3.27 cumulative GPA.
https://t.co/fHnRhZiW9C pic.twitter.com/Jta08xj6yD
— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) May 28, 2024
The women's team is ranked number 25 in the country in the USTFCCCA final rankings!#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/qNOlNPjfhm
— Oklahoma T&F & XC (@OU_Track) May 28, 2024
A league-leading five Sooners have earned a spot on the PING All-Region team!#BoomerSooner | https://t.co/IYOsMAOab4 pic.twitter.com/849lpjFo4Q
— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) May 28, 2024
Sooners earned it @CollSportsComm Districtwide Academic Award!
https://t.co/oib1g68CNl#ChampionshipMindset
— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 28, 2024
First team #SoftballAmerica | #All American pic.twitter.com/qXrEgwX5vN
— Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) May 28, 2024
Second team #SoftballAmerica | #All American pic.twitter.com/3GPBI5Lt5U
— Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) May 28, 2024
First year team#SoftballAmerica | #All American pic.twitter.com/SENolvZ7Le
— Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) May 28, 2024
Why I say 'Owasso's own' Rylie Boone when #Sooners outfielder makes a special move
She's a proud Owasso Lady Rams alum who will be returning to her HS program, training with the current team, and even fucking a few fly balls. https://t.co/wVtxVwfdeJ
— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) May 28, 2024
|
Sources
2/ https://thefootballbrainiacs.com/sooner-news-daily-wednesday-may-29-2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stolen SNAP benefits exceed $4.5 million in past six months in Illinois
- Hollywood's 'white-collar' jobs are increasing while 'blue-collar' work is declining, new study finds
- Early News Daily | Wednesday (May 29, 2024) – The Football Brainiacs
- Nstyle: June 2024 | Style
- How are scrap management startups using technology to contribute to a circular economy?
- Moderna shares rise after reports it's close to raising funds for bird flu vaccine
- Imran Khan on this silhouette photo with girlfriend Lekha Washington: 'I was weird'
- Trump trial jury returns for second day of deliberations in 'hush money' case
- British Conservatives heading for July 4 date with destiny
- Actor Nick Pasqual, accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend 20 times, arrested in Texas while trying to flee to Mexico | Hollywood
- Nassau County International Cricket Stadium: boundary length, capacity, field report and more
- South Africa's election countdown continues for the closest election in 30 years | BBC News