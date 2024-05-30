Lara Diaz Zayas signs with Eastern Michigan Tennis





YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) The Eastern Michigan University tennis program has been added Lara Diaz Zayas to the selection of 2024-2025, Head Coach Ryan Kucera announced on Tuesday, May 29. The fourth addition to the class, Diaz Zayas, comes to Ypsilanti from Mar De Ajo, Argentina, where she finished in first place in Buenos Aires Province. “We are so excited about Lara's addition to the Eastern Tennis Family,” said Kucera. “Her resume speaks for itself; she has fought at the highest level and achieved professional success at a young age. As a player, Lara is a fierce competitor with a diverse skill set and a great feel for the game. But more importantly, she is a great young woman with a love of tennis, a great spirit and a strong desire to be great. She will be a great fit here and I look forward to her contributions on and off the court!” Diaz Zayas (Mar De Ajo, Argentina/SEADEA) has a professional ranking of No. 11 in Argentina and is ranked first in Buenos Aires Province. As a member of the Argentine Tennis Association (AAT) Interclub Division 1, she advanced to the semi-finals of the doubles tournament at the W15 event in Córdoba 2023. With a high Universal Tennis Ranking (UTR) of 9.22, Diaz Zayas during her career at number 1,394 in the WTA, number 185 in the ITF Pro Singles Rankings and number 1,484 in the WTA Doubles Rankings. Diaz Zayas is the fourth newcomer Kucera has added to next year's roster Iva Daneva (Kavadarci, North Macedonia/DSU Sports Academy) And Viktorie Hazmukova (Skvorec, Czech Republic/Skoly Brezova)who signed the National Declarations of Intent in November, and Marta Komar (Inowroclaw, Poland/Sopocka (Sopot) Tennis Academy/Wayne State), who announced her intention to transfer to the program from nearby Wayne State University in April. Komar, who will be a senior at EMU, was recently named the winner of the ITA Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award for the NCAA Division II Midwest Region after helping her team reach the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. follow us For all things EMU Tennis, check out the team's social media accounts, including EMUEaglesTennis on Twitter and EMU_Tennis on Instagram. EMU newcomers 2024-2025

Lara Diaz Zayas Mar De Ajo, Aregentina (SEADEA)

Iva Daneva Kavadarci, North Macedonia (DSU Sports Academy)

Victoria Hazmukova Skvorec, Czech Republic (Brezova Schools)

Marta Komar Inowroclaw, Poland (Sopocka (Sopot) Tennis Academy/Wayne State)

