The 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship fixtures revealed





The final of the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship took place in Prague last Sunday, with the Czech Republic crowned world champions after a stellar gold medal match against Switzerland. With this year's tournament behind us, it's now time to look ahead to the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Stockholm and Herning and now the groups for the championship have been announced.

The 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship was a great success with top hockey and a great atmosphere. It is now time to look ahead to the next ice hockey party.

In May 2025 it is finally time to fully enjoy the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Sweden and Denmark and the tickets will be released on October 3, 2024. The matches of one group, two quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the bronze and The matches for the gold medal will take place in Stockholm, Sweden, while the second group matches and two quarter-finals will be played in Herning, Denmark.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and the Organizing Committee have announced the groups for the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. The groups for Stockholm and Herning are based on the world rankings, taking into account the organizational wishes of the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Organizing Committee. During the summer of 2024, the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Organizing Committee and the IIHF will decide on the appropriate strategy regarding the scheme in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

The following teams play in Sweden/Stockholm:

Austria, Canada, Finland, France, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden.

The following teams play in Denmark/Herning:

Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Norway, Switzerland, USA.

Tony Wirehn, Secretary General and CEO IIHF 2025 Ice Hockey World Championship, Sweden:

“We had the privilege of attending the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and really felt the people's love for ice hockey, but we also witnessed an incredibly well-executed tournament by the Czech organization, the IIHF and their partners. I'm excited for next year's tournament and now that the seeding has been finalized, it really feels like it's getting closer and we can finally start to feel the pulse.”

Ulrik Larsen, Secretary General and CEO IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship 2025 (Denmark):

“The Czech Republic has truly created an incredible celebration of hockey and it is a privilege and honor to join Sweden as host of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Stockholm. I look forward to welcoming fans of all participating teams to Denmark and Herning and I am confident they will have an unforgettable experience here.”

About the 2025 IIHF WM

Stockholm will host the Swedish group stage, two quarter-finals, semi-finals and the bronze and gold medal matches. The other group and two of the four quarter-finals will be played in the host city of Herning, Denmark.

