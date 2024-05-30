Michigan at Ohio to play in NCAA championships





ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Fresh off the program's ninth Big Ten Championship, the No. 9-ranked University of Michigan rowing team continues its postseason with the NCAA Championships Friday through Sunday (May 31-June 2) at Harsha Lake in East Fork State Park in Bethel, Ohio. Three days of racing begin on Friday (May 31) with UM's first scheduled event at 10:12 a.m. (first varsity eight heats). Below is a full schedule for the first day and a breakdown of the scoring system. Scoring system, format The NCAA rowing team champion is determined based on the total points earned in three different boat classes (1V8, 2V8, 1V4). Each boat class competes for a national title. Teams compete in five- and six-boat races and race in seed-based heats on Friday, with the top three boats in each heat advancing to the A/B semifinals, and the lower-finishing boats advancing to the C/D -semi-finals. These semi-finals will take place on Sunday (June 2)'s grand final (national placements 1-6), the small final (7-12), the C final (13-18) and the D final (19-22). ). Any ties in team point totals will be broken by the finish of the two (or three) teams in the varsity eight. Event 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 1V8 66 63 60 57 54 51 48 45 42 39 36 33 30 27 24 21 18 15 12 9 6 3 2V8 44 42 40 38 36 34 32 30 28 26 24 22 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 1V4 22 21 20 19 18 17 16 15 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 Friday schedule (Michigan only) Event/Time

1V8 (heat 3) — 10:12 am

2V8 (heat 2) — 10:48 am

1V4 (heating 3) — 11:48 am Michigan Seeds/Lane Allocations Event Seed Orbit (heat) Opponents (lanes) 1V8 11 2 (3) Boston (1), Princeton (3), Pennsylvania (4), Rutgers (5), Jacksonville (6) 2V8 10 2 (2) Boston (1), Tennessee (3), Washington (4), Duke (5) 1V4 6 4 (3) Northeast (1), Cal (2), Princeton (3), Indiana (5), Jacksonville (6) Comments The NCAA Championships regatta will take place in Ohio for the first time. This is the sixth time the event has been held in the Midwest, with all five previous championships taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana (most recently in 2019). The Wolverines have placed in the top-12 nationally for 11 straight years and have finished top-five three times in the past six seasons. Michigan's roster is loaded with seniors, including three athletes with career NCAA Grand Final experience: Ariana Shokohi (1V8), Zara Collisson (2V8), and Sarah McKay (1V4). Other athletes with NCAA experience returning from the 2023 championship lineup (17 total) include coxswain Logan Roeder and rowers Annaka Draaisma , Katie Easton , Delaney Evans , Aubrey Fitts , Brooke Gietzen , Gabriel Graves , Abby Hathaway , Sara Houben , Gracie Landefeld , Lea Molenaar , Anna Munich , Jana Peachey And Carla Russell . UM is the top-ranked Big Ten program in the field, winning gold medals in all three events at the conference championship regatta en route to 189 team points, the third-highest total in league history. Indiana, Ohio State and Rutgers all entered the NCAA field as at-large bids. Collisson was recently named Big Ten Athlete of the Year. The 2023 All-American's selection gives the Wolverines five of the last six award recipients. She was also named first-team All-Big Ten, along with Easton and Peachey. Draaisma and Fitts took second team honors. Head coach Mark Rothstein also received conference recognition, receiving co-Big Ten Coach of the Year honors. It was the seventh league award in Rothstein's decorated career leading the Wolverines.

