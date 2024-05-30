A quartet of unpopular opinions about Ohio State and college football

From now until the start of preseason camp in August, Land-Grant Holy Land will write articles on a different theme each week. This week is all about unpopular opinions. You can catch up on everything Content of the Theme Week here and all our Unpopular opinion articles here.

One of the few things in life I'm good at is having unpopular opinions. Even though I won't be 40 until next July, right now I feel like I'm the Clint Eastwood GIF from Gran Torino, looking out from his porch in disgust.

Basically everything is terrible, and more often than not I'm proven right. Luckily, growing up as a Buffalo sports fan broke my brain at a young age, so I've come to accept and embrace my fate as an extreme pessimist. Now I just strive to be the best and be the worst.

At this point you're probably wondering where I'm going with all of this. Today I'm going to express some of my most unpopular opinions about college football and Ohio State. While you don't have to like the opinions I'm about to give, there will come a time when you realize that I was right all along.

There isn't much joy in being an Ohio State football fan these days

This doesn't mean I'm going to stop loving and supporting the Buckeyes, there just aren't that many highlights anymore.

There are three goals each year: beat Michigan, win the Big Ten and win a national title. Over the past three years, the Buckeyes have failed to achieve the first goal, which has kept them from the second goal and taken them out of the running for the third goal in two of the past three seasons. The year they made the College Football Playoff, Ohio State had eventual national champion Georgia on the ropes but blew a fourth-quarter lead to the Bulldogs.

Things could change this year with the introduction of the expanded playoffs and the expansion of the Big Ten. With the conference breaking down divisions, a loss to Michigan won't necessarily eliminate the Buckeyes from contention for a Big Ten title. Who knows, we could actually get a rematch with the Wolverines the week after The Game if the rivals are both atop the Big Ten at the end of the regular season.

Even if Ohio State doesn't make the Big Ten Championship Game, they have more room for error when it comes to making the playoffs as there will be twelve teams competing in the College Football Playoff.

What concerns me is how the goalposts will be moved during the expanded playoff. Is it a disappointment if Ohio State doesn't get a bye? Will the world end if Ohio State fails to secure a home playoff game? What if they lose in a first round match?

Imagine how testy Christmas will be if Santa Claus delivers a lump of coal to Ohio State fans before December 25. Imagine how angry we were after the Cotton bowl loss to Missouri and multiply that by eleven billion.

Again, I'm not jumping ship and rooting for another team. I'm just saying that sometimes it can be hard to be a Buckeye fan because the bar is so high. They say the head that rests on the crown is heavy, it's just that Ohio State hasn't won any titles lately or beaten Michigan enough to live like the kings and queens we think we are.

Ohio State potentially playing on Friday night isn't as terrible as everyone makes it out to be

So many Ohio State fans were excited when it was announced that the Big Ten would be ending their partnership with ESPN. Be careful what you wish for.

With the departure of WWE SmackDown! on Friday night, FOX will expand their college football coverage and begin airing Friday night games. After the September 13 game between Arizona and State of Kansasare the next nine Friday evening games on the FOX Big Ten conference schedule.

This year, Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State were not included in the Friday night schedule, but you know it's only a matter of time before the Buckeyes are told they have to play on Friday night.

Do not you like it? Too bad. Just look at the NFL, which plays every day of the week this season except Tuesday. You can argue how different it is since the NFL is a professional sports league, but college football isn't far away. The players get paid and the television contracts are huge. It's a good thing for FOX to capitalize on their investments and air content they know people will watch.

It's not like Ohio State hasn't played in a Friday night game yet, as they destroyed Northwestern on a Friday night in Evanston a few years ago. Some will argue that Friday nights should be for high school football and playing on Friday nights puts you at a disadvantage when it comes to recruiting. Maybe 20-30 years ago that could have been the case, but not anymore today because everything is available on the internet.

If I had to guess, I'd say the Buckeyes will be asked to play a Friday game every other year. I know it's hard to imagine right now, but we will all find a way to survive if Ohio State is forced to tie up the pads on Friday night.

Peacock is actually fine

It always makes me laugh when I see someone freak out when an Ohio State event is announced on Peacock. In a way, this goes back to the joy Buckeye fans had when the Big Ten was able to free itself from the evil that is ESPN. Be careful what you wish for, because you may have had it better than you thought.

Prior to last season, I had been a Peacock subscriber for several years. As a fan of WWE and the English Premier League, Peacock was of great value to me. I couldn't just events like the Royal Rumble And WrestlingMania for six dollars a month, but I also had access to a lot of football. While I know the price will soon increase by a few dollars per month, it's still less than $100 per year, so it's not like you have to break the bank for it.

The only people I'm sad about when it comes to Ohio State events on Peacock are bar and restaurant owners, as this could take away some of their business since they don't have a cost-effective option to broadcast games on multiple televisions. . For everyone else, it might at least give you a chance to talk to your parents more since you have to show them how to get the Buckeye game on their television.

I'm not a fan of Ohio State playing at Wrigley Field

If I'm honest, I'd much rather kick Northwestern out of the Big Ten. But since we can't do that, we're stuck playing in temporary stadiums while they rebuild Ryan Field.

On November 16, Ohio State travels to Chicago and takes on the Wildcats at Wrigley Field. I know there are people who love the idea of ​​the Buckeyes playing at home Chicago Cubs. I'm not one of those people.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

So why does it bother me that this is happening? When we saw Northwestern and Iowa play there last season, the field was terrible and both teams were on the same sideline. It's all fun and games until someone gets injured for the rest of the season due to the poor surface.

While a pitch-related injury can happen at any venue, it is more likely to happen in a stadium not actually intended for football. Save this kind of shenanigans for bowl season, like at Yankee Stadium or Fenway Park.

On the other hand, at least they figured out the dimensions so they can use both end zones!