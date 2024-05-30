Sports
A quartet of unpopular opinions about Ohio State and college football
From now until the start of preseason camp in August, Land-Grant Holy Land will write articles on a different theme each week. This week is all about unpopular opinions. You can catch up on everything Content of the Theme Week here and all our Unpopular opinion articles here.
One of the few things in life I'm good at is having unpopular opinions. Even though I won't be 40 until next July, right now I feel like I'm the Clint Eastwood GIF from Gran Torino, looking out from his porch in disgust.
Basically everything is terrible, and more often than not I'm proven right. Luckily, growing up as a Buffalo sports fan broke my brain at a young age, so I've come to accept and embrace my fate as an extreme pessimist. Now I just strive to be the best and be the worst.
At this point you're probably wondering where I'm going with all of this. Today I'm going to express some of my most unpopular opinions about college football and Ohio State. While you don't have to like the opinions I'm about to give, there will come a time when you realize that I was right all along.
There isn't much joy in being an Ohio State football fan these days
This doesn't mean I'm going to stop loving and supporting the Buckeyes, there just aren't that many highlights anymore.
There are three goals each year: beat Michigan, win the Big Ten and win a national title. Over the past three years, the Buckeyes have failed to achieve the first goal, which has kept them from the second goal and taken them out of the running for the third goal in two of the past three seasons. The year they made the College Football Playoff, Ohio State had eventual national champion Georgia on the ropes but blew a fourth-quarter lead to the Bulldogs.
Things could change this year with the introduction of the expanded playoffs and the expansion of the Big Ten. With the conference breaking down divisions, a loss to Michigan won't necessarily eliminate the Buckeyes from contention for a Big Ten title. Who knows, we could actually get a rematch with the Wolverines the week after The Game if the rivals are both atop the Big Ten at the end of the regular season.
Even if Ohio State doesn't make the Big Ten Championship Game, they have more room for error when it comes to making the playoffs as there will be twelve teams competing in the College Football Playoff.
What concerns me is how the goalposts will be moved during the expanded playoff. Is it a disappointment if Ohio State doesn't get a bye? Will the world end if Ohio State fails to secure a home playoff game? What if they lose in a first round match?
Imagine how testy Christmas will be if Santa Claus delivers a lump of coal to Ohio State fans before December 25. Imagine how angry we were after the Cotton bowl loss to Missouri and multiply that by eleven billion.
Again, I'm not jumping ship and rooting for another team. I'm just saying that sometimes it can be hard to be a Buckeye fan because the bar is so high. They say the head that rests on the crown is heavy, it's just that Ohio State hasn't won any titles lately or beaten Michigan enough to live like the kings and queens we think we are.
Ohio State potentially playing on Friday night isn't as terrible as everyone makes it out to be
So many Ohio State fans were excited when it was announced that the Big Ten would be ending their partnership with ESPN. Be careful what you wish for.
With the departure of WWE SmackDown! on Friday night, FOX will expand their college football coverage and begin airing Friday night games. After the September 13 game between Arizona and State of Kansasare the next nine Friday evening games on the FOX Big Ten conference schedule.
This year, Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State were not included in the Friday night schedule, but you know it's only a matter of time before the Buckeyes are told they have to play on Friday night.
Do not you like it? Too bad. Just look at the NFL, which plays every day of the week this season except Tuesday. You can argue how different it is since the NFL is a professional sports league, but college football isn't far away. The players get paid and the television contracts are huge. It's a good thing for FOX to capitalize on their investments and air content they know people will watch.
It's not like Ohio State hasn't played in a Friday night game yet, as they destroyed Northwestern on a Friday night in Evanston a few years ago. Some will argue that Friday nights should be for high school football and playing on Friday nights puts you at a disadvantage when it comes to recruiting. Maybe 20-30 years ago that could have been the case, but not anymore today because everything is available on the internet.
If I had to guess, I'd say the Buckeyes will be asked to play a Friday game every other year. I know it's hard to imagine right now, but we will all find a way to survive if Ohio State is forced to tie up the pads on Friday night.
Peacock is actually fine
It always makes me laugh when I see someone freak out when an Ohio State event is announced on Peacock. In a way, this goes back to the joy Buckeye fans had when the Big Ten was able to free itself from the evil that is ESPN. Be careful what you wish for, because you may have had it better than you thought.
Prior to last season, I had been a Peacock subscriber for several years. As a fan of WWE and the English Premier League, Peacock was of great value to me. I couldn't just events like the Royal Rumble And WrestlingMania for six dollars a month, but I also had access to a lot of football. While I know the price will soon increase by a few dollars per month, it's still less than $100 per year, so it's not like you have to break the bank for it.
The only people I'm sad about when it comes to Ohio State events on Peacock are bar and restaurant owners, as this could take away some of their business since they don't have a cost-effective option to broadcast games on multiple televisions. . For everyone else, it might at least give you a chance to talk to your parents more since you have to show them how to get the Buckeye game on their television.
I'm not a fan of Ohio State playing at Wrigley Field
If I'm honest, I'd much rather kick Northwestern out of the Big Ten. But since we can't do that, we're stuck playing in temporary stadiums while they rebuild Ryan Field.
On November 16, Ohio State travels to Chicago and takes on the Wildcats at Wrigley Field. I know there are people who love the idea of the Buckeyes playing at home Chicago Cubs. I'm not one of those people.
So why does it bother me that this is happening? When we saw Northwestern and Iowa play there last season, the field was terrible and both teams were on the same sideline. It's all fun and games until someone gets injured for the rest of the season due to the poor surface.
While a pitch-related injury can happen at any venue, it is more likely to happen in a stadium not actually intended for football. Save this kind of shenanigans for bowl season, like at Yankee Stadium or Fenway Park.
On the other hand, at least they figured out the dimensions so they can use both end zones!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.landgrantholyland.com/2024/5/30/24167471/unpopular-opinions-ohio-state-buckeyes-college-football-peacock-fox-friday-night-wrigley-field-game
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A quartet of unpopular opinions about Ohio State and college football
- The caftan, the fashionable dress this summer on Mediterranean beaches
- Google Messages noise cancellation gets even better
- A minor earthquake hits Koh Samui amid severe weather warnings
- Imran Khan says his only regret was trusting then Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa | World News
- Actor arrested after allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend
- How will the IDF's innovations give them an advantage in the war against Hamas?
- Manoj Bajpayee breaks silence on divorces and drug abuse in Bollywood: 'Few incidents cannot be proven' | Bollywood
- Rishabh Pant at the World Cup in the US: Cricket is growing around the world and it would be nice to be featured here | Cricket news
- GmbH is the queer label that broke the fashion silence in Gaza
- Stock Market Today: Live Updates
- Why AI search blew up in Google's face