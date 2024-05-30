French tennis player accused of stealing money from Americans through tickets

Unusual knowledge
An American has filed a police complaint against a professional French tennis player accusing him of using $1,100 to secure seats at the French Open and never delivering the tickets after receiving payment.
The American said Newsweek he had traveled to Paris with a relative on Monday to watch Rafael Nadal's match at the French Open tennis tournament, also known as Roland-Garros. The 25-year-old said in the May 27 police statement that he had a conversation with Maxime Hamou, a former ranked tennis player in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).
This was said by the man from New York City, who requested anonymity for privacy reasons Newsweek that he met Hamou in a restaurant last Friday. He said he had previously played recreational tennis with the Frenchman, who was ranked 211 in the world in 2015.
When Hamou heard that the Americans were hoping to get tickets to the French Open to watch Nadal play, he promised he could get a pair of tickets for 1,000 euros, which is about $1,100, the American said.
The Roland-Garros website warns against buying tickets outside official channels, saying that those who do risk being denied entry, never receiving tickets and paying an exorbitant price.
An alleged exchange between the American and Hamou was captured in a series of Instagram posts. The American made the conversation available Newsweek judge.
“Yes, I did that, but it's not free, bro,” Hamou told the American.
“Of course not,” the American replied. “Let me know how much they are.”
The American agreed to pay for the tickets and indicated he wanted two seats for Monday's match on Center Court.
“For you 1000 (euro) + VIP access with the player,” Hamou promised in the message. “1000 for 2500 per ticket.”
The American agreed to leave the payment at a French hotel. Later, Hamou told the American that he had a friend who got the tickets. However, Hamou did not deliver the tickets, and neither did his friend, according to the American.
Newsweek contacted Hamou via Facebook and WhatsApp for comment. Hamou responded to it once Newsweek via WhatsApp, but did not confirm or deny the accusation against him before he stopped responding.
The Paris police have referred Newsweek to the legal system when reached for comment. Newsweek has also contacted the French Tennis Federation by email for comment.
Made available in digital conversations via Instagram and WhatsApp Newsweek Through the American, Hamou instructed him to use a financial app called Revolut to pay for the tickets. The American asked Hamou if he could pay in cash or with Venmo. Hamou then requested a bank transfer, saying he had a tennis match to play the next day and could not receive the money.
After Hamou allegedly received the money, the American asked several times whether their tickets were safe. Hamou told the American that he had to “sleep tomorrow” and that he might not answer, but instead give a number for his friend. However, the song didn't work.
“Brother, I just need to know whether we go today or not and our money has already been collected, so I don't understand?” the American asked.
In the conversations, Hamou blamed his friend for the miscommunication.
“Between you and your friend, please return the money before 8:30 PM tonight,” the American told Hamou. “Otherwise there will be a serious problem, thank you.”
When this article was published, the American said that the money has not yet been returned. The American said Newsweek that Hamou no longer responded to his messages.
