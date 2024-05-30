Cutter Gauthier named Jim Johannson College Player of the Year in the US





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Former Boston College men's hockey forward Cutter Gauthier (Scottsdale, Ariz.) was named USA Hockey's 2024 Jim Johannson College Player of the Year, as announced by the organization on Wednesday. The Jim Johannson College Player of the Year Award was established in 1994 to recognize the achievements of the best American-born player in NCAA Division I men's college hockey and is presented annually by USA Hockey. In 2019, it was renamed in honor of the late Jim Johannson, who played college hockey at the University of Wisconsin and spent two decades as an executive at USA Hockey. Gauthier is the fourth player in program history to win the award, joining Mike Mottau (2000), Nathan Gerbe (2008) and Johnny Gaudreau (2014). After leading the nation in goals (38) and game-winning goals (10), Gauthier was selected to the CCM/AHCA All-America First Team, as well as a Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalist and a Hockey East First Team All Star. Gauthier scored his 38th goal of the season in the 4-0 victory over Michigan in the Frozen Four National Semifinal, tying David Emma (1989-90) and Scott Harlow (1985-86) for the most in a single season in the program history. Additionally, this season's 38 goals tied Minnesota's Ryan Potulny (2005-06) for the most goals in a season in Division I since 2000. With an assist on the first goal in the 5-4 victory against Quinnipiac in the Providence Regional Final, Gauthier became the 84th player in program history to reach the 100-point mark in a career. In April, Gauthier was the 72nd recipient of the Walter Brown Award and was named New England MVP by the New England Hockey Writers Association. After the 2023-2024 season, Gauthier signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks. He became the 88th Eagle to play in the NHL when he made his debut in the Ducks' season finale, registering his first career point with an assist in a 4–1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. USA Hockey will honor service award recipients, players of the year and other top award recipients at the President's Awards Dinner on June 7 in Denver. Winners of the Boston College USA Hockey College Player of the Year Award 2000: Mike Mottau

2008: Nathan Gerbe

2014: Johnny Gaudreau

2024: Cutter Gauthier

