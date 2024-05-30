BBC announces new audio deal with the International Cricket Council





The BBC today announced a new audio deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to broadcast all ICC events from 2024 to 2027 across BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website. The new deal means the BBC will have UK audio rights to all ICC competitions with live commentary in the inimitable style of TMS for the next four years, starting with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup starting on June 1, where England are defending champions. The BBC will bring the nation together across its platforms to broadcast ICC competitions, including the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe in 2027, the next ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India in 2025, the World Test Championship Finals, U19 World Cups, Men's and Women's Championship Trophies and Men's and Women's T20 World Cups, including the 2026 event in England. The BBC and the ICC have a long relationship, with the BBC covering all ICC men's and women's events since the first Women's World Cup in 1973 through to the Men's Cricket World Cup in India last year. In addition to the live broadcasts, the BBC will also produce supporting content, including the development of a series of podcasts reviewing every ICC event dating back to the first Cricket World Cup, held in England in 1975. Adam Mountford, BBC Head of Cricket said: “It's great news that we have extended our audio rights partnership with the ICC for a further four years. We know from our more than fifty years of broadcasting men's and women's world tournaments that these are events that really resonate with the audience and it's great that our new deal starts with England's defense of their Men's T20 World Cup title. In addition to our partnerships with the England and Wales Cricket Board, Cricket Australia and other organizations around the world, we have a great portfolio of live cricket for listeners to enjoy” ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “We are delighted to be working with the BBC, an organization renowned for its rich history in sports broadcasting. This partnership will significantly enhance the audio experience for cricket fans and provide unparalleled access to ICC events in the next four years via the ICC's digital platforms.” BW

