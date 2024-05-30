Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka: How do you become number 1 in the tennis world?

Long before Iga Swiatek was Iga Swiatek, the intermittently outspoken tennis wrecking machine and world No. 1, and when Naomi Osaka was just beginning to become Naomi Osaka, a barrier-breaking icon of sports and culture, the teenager and the twenty-something were having a candid chat about the future of Swiatek.

Swiatek, then 18 years old and still a high school student who ranked in the bottom half of the top 100, did homework in player lounges. She told Osaka that she was thinking about going to college. She wasn't sure if professional tennis was the right path for her, at least not yet.

Osaka, who had batted and played against Swiatek, told her she was wrong. She said she was a very good tennis player, better than most. Go to college if you want, she said, but make no mistake: If you want to be a professional tennis player, that's the right choice for you.

And how. Osaka joked that this might have been the worst advice she ever gave anyone, at least career-wise. Not long after that conversation, Swiatek won her first French Open, becoming the first player from Poland to become a Grand Slam singles champion. Eighteen months later, she became number 1 in the world for the first time and a folk hero in her country.



Swiatek and Osaka delivered a classic over Philippe-Chatrier (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Since then they have been the friendliest of rivals, so similar yet so different. One is a child from the post-Cold War era of Eastern Europe, the other is a half-Japanese, half-Haitian woman who grew up mostly in America.

Both have struggled with the idea that the world's best tennis player is more than just a sports calibration. It brings with it fame, wealth and privilege, but also obligations and responsibilities that make anyone who holds the title search for the right way to exist as number 1 in the world. As tennis enters a moment of transition, emerging from two decades of cross-cultural gold dust largely sprinkled by three men and two sisters, the question not only of which player will dominate the camera lenses and microphones, but also how to do so, comes into focus. The answers, like the game itself, are never simple.

Throughout the afternoon and early evening of Wednesday on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Swiatek and Osaka dueled for the kind of three-hour roller coaster of a battle between four-time Grand Slam champions begging for a final instead of a final. second round match.

Osaka started tensely but found her feet and took over, commanding the court for most of the final two and a half sets. She came within a point of beating Swiatek on the court she makes her living room in the same way as her idol Rafael Nadal, but fell victim to a tight arm in the crucial moments, dropping the last five matches as Swiatek gained the upper hand had. -6(1), 1-6, 7-5. It raised hopes that Osaka's comeback from pregnancy, childbirth and maternity leave is just beginning, and that these two will do much more of what they did on Wednesday in the future.

There are times when I could have intervened much more, but it's all part of the process, Osaka said philosophically, less than an hour after the match. As she left the field, she had cried for a moment and then thought more about life, knowing that before long she would be stopping her daughter at her landing spot in Paris.

Swiatek said she was excited to face this version of Osaka again, somewhat in awe that it happened just ten months after Osaka gave birth.

“I have a lot of respect for her return because of the things she struggled with,” she said. One more thing: she's a mother.

Osaka had been on a different path by the time Swiatek rose to the top of the game. Ambivalent about the demands of professional tennis, her fame, which continues to grow into her existence as a lightning rod in the discussion about violence against people of color in America. Prone to waves of depression and anxiety, she wasn't sure how tennis would fit into her life, or how to most effectively use her platform. She took a long break, and then another.



Osaka after victory over Victoria Azarenka in 2020 (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Osaka has been outspoken on civil rights issues. In 2020, at the end of a summer of infamous police brutality against Black Americans, she had brought the sport to a standstill in late August when she announced she would not play her Western & Southern Open semifinal. After the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which led to a widespread work stoppage of the sport in America, she explained her decision on social media.

“I don't expect anything drastic to happen if I don't play, but if I can start a conversation in a sport that is predominantly white, I consider it a step in the right direction,” she wrote.

Watching the continued genocide of black people at the hands of police honestly sickens me.

At the US Open that year, she wore a mask with the name of a different victim of police brutality as she walked to the court for each of her seven matches. When she won it, she lay down in the middle of Arthur Ashe and stared at the stars.

Eight months later, as she battled depression and anxiety, she endured a tumultuous summer, causing an uproar at the French Open when she chose not to appear at press conferences, saying it was damaging her mental health. Tournament organizers threatened to default her.

She instead retreated and took a break, before appearing at the Tokyo Olympics where she lit the torch, a symbol of Japan trying to embrace multiculturalism.

The weight of it all was a lot. When she lost early at the US Open, she took an indefinite leave of absence and wondered whether she wanted to continue playing. She played occasionally in 2023, before becoming pregnant with Shai, and returning to the tour early this year.

Swiatek watched all this, taking cues from Osaka and learning from her.

As soon as Russia invaded Ukraine, she started playing in a yellow and blue pin, the colors of Ukraine. As a neighbor and ally, it has helped raise millions of dollars for humanitarian aid to war victims in Ukraine.

Mostly behind closed doors, she has battled with the WTA Tour leaders to regain an element of freedom for top players to play whenever and wherever they want, something they have partially lost this season. In Madrid, she said she had tried to withdraw from politics and focus on her tennis, but kept being lured back in. She hit a third rail on Wednesday, lightly scolding the French crowd for shouting during points, which she knows she might do. to regret. No one likes to be yelled at, especially when most players embrace the enthusiasm that makes Roland Garros what it is. Osaka said the crowd was great and the spotlight was squarely on Swiatek.

No surprise there. This is what happens to players at the top of the sport, and then they have to figure out what to do about it.

I knew I had to be more focused and not let that distract me, but sometimes it's hard, Swiatek said later.

She was talking about the middle sound. She could have talked about much more.

(Top photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)