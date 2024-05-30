



Bronx, NY (May 30, 2024) A total of ten Fordham swimmers have earned individual academic honors for the 2023-2024 season, it was formally announced today. Ainhoa ​​​​Martin , Wojciech Dutkowiak , Guy Gropper And Alex Wilhelm were all named to the Atlantic 10 Academic All-Conference Team, voted on by the league's sports information directors, while Martin, Wilhelm, Noah Althoff , Jane Brown , Emilie Krog , Daniel Langlois , Luisa Rosa And Kevin Zahariev have all received College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honors. Here's an overview of each individual and their prices: Ainhoa ​​​​Martin jr.

Important: Business management

Concentration: Marketing and information systems

2023-2024 Atlantic 10 Academic All-Conference

2023-2024 CSC Academic All-District 2024 Atlantic 10 Most Outstanding Women's Swimming Performance of the Championship

First Ram to win three events at a single Atlantic 10 Championship, winning the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 breaststroke

School record set in the 200 IM and 200 breaststroke, as well as the conference record set in the 200 breaststroke

Bronze medalist in the 800 freestyle relay, while scoring seventh in the 200 freestyle relay and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay, all school records

Qualified for the NCAA Championship in the 200 breaststroke and 200 IM, finishing 38th and 56th, respectively

Winner of the 2023-2024 Hobbs Family Award as Fordham Female Student-Athlete of the Year

2022-2023 CSC Academic All-District

2022-2023 CSCAA Scholar All-America Second Team

Two-year member of the A-10 Commissioner's Honor Roll Alex Wilhelm Sr.

Important: Political Sciences

2023-2024 Atlantic 10 Academic All-Conference

2023-2024 CSC Academic All-District Second Team All-Atlantic 10 and silver medalist in the 400 freestyle relay in school record time

Bronze medalist in the 400 medley relay

Set a school record in the 800 freestyle relay, placing sixth

Scored fourth in the 200 IM, sixth in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle

2022-2023 CSC Academic All-District

2021-22 Atlantic 10 Academic All Conference

Three-year member of the A-10 Commissioner's Honor Roll Wojciech Dutkowiak Gr.

Important: Business analysis

2023-2024 Atlantic 10 Academic All-Conference In his lone season at Fordham, Dutkowiak set school records in the 200 and 500 freestyle events

Scored fourth at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship in the 200 freestyle, while placing fifth in the 500 freestyle

Member of the school record 800 freestyle relay that scored sixth Guy Gropper Gr.

Important: Business analysis

2023-2024 Atlantic 10 Academic All-Conference Scored in all seven events he competed in at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship

Second Team All-Atlantic 10 and silver medalist in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay, setting school records in all three events

Bronze medalist in the 50 and 100 freestyle in school record times, as well as in the 400 medley relay

Fourth in the 100 butterfly Noah Althoff Sr.

Important: Business management

Concentration: Finances

2023-2024 CSC Academic All-District Scored in all seven events he competed in at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship

Second Team All-Atlantic 10 and silver medalist in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, setting school records in both

Bronze medalist in the 400 medley relay

Scored sixth in the 800 freestyle relay in school record time

Finished fifth in the 200 IM, seventh in the 100 breaststroke and eighth in the 200 breaststroke

Member of the A-10 Commissioner's Honor Roll Jane Brown Gr.

Important: Applied psychological methods

2023-2024 CSC Academic All-District Scored in five events at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship

Second Team All-Atlantic 10 in the 200 & 400 Medley Relays and the 400 Freestyle Relays, setting school records in all three events

Scored fourth in the 100 backstroke and seventh in the 200 freestyle relay Emilie Krog jr.

Important: International political economy

2023-2024 CSC Academic All-District Scored in all four events she competed in at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship

Bronze medalist in the 800 freestyle relay, setting a new school record

Completed 11 e in the 500 freestyle, 12 e in the 400 IM, and 14 e in the 200 freestyle

in the 500 freestyle, 12 in the 400 IM, and 14 in the 200 freestyle Two-year member of the A-10 Commissioner's Honor Roll Daniel Langlois jr.

Important: Finances

2023-2024 CSC Academic All-District Scored in both breaststroke events at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship

Won the “B” final for ninth place in the 200 breaststroke while finishing 14th e in the 100 breaststroke

in the 100 breaststroke Member of Fordham SAAC

Two-year member of the A-10 Commissioner's Honor Roll Luisa Rosa Sr.

Important: Computer technology

2023-2024 CSC Academic All-District Co-captain of the team 2023-2024

Competed in the last three Atlantic 10 Championships

Completed 23 rd overall in the 1650 freestyle at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship

overall in the 1650 freestyle at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship Three-year member of the A-10 Commissioner's Honor Roll Kevin Zahariev jr.

Important: Finances

2023-2024 CSC Academic All-District Competed in the last three Atlantic 10 Championships

Completed 23 rd overall in the 100 breaststroke at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship

overall in the 100 breaststroke at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship Set a personal best time in the 50 freestyle this season

Two-year member of the A-10 Commissioner's Honor Roll

