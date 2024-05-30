Connect with us

Sports

Academic awards announced for swimming and diving

Academic awards announced for swimming and diving

 


Bronx, NY (May 30, 2024) A total of ten Fordham swimmers have earned individual academic honors for the 2023-2024 season, it was formally announced today.

Ainhoa ​​​​Martin, Wojciech Dutkowiak, Guy GropperAnd Alex Wilhelm were all named to the Atlantic 10 Academic All-Conference Team, voted on by the league's sports information directors, while Martin, Wilhelm, Noah Althoff, Jane Brown, Emilie Krog, Daniel Langlois, Luisa RosaAnd Kevin Zahariev have all received College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honors.

Here's an overview of each individual and their prices:

Ainhoa ​​​​Martin jr.
Important: Business management
Concentration: Marketing and information systems
2023-2024 Atlantic 10 Academic All-Conference
2023-2024 CSC Academic All-District

  • 2024 Atlantic 10 Most Outstanding Women's Swimming Performance of the Championship
  • First Ram to win three events at a single Atlantic 10 Championship, winning the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 breaststroke
  • School record set in the 200 IM and 200 breaststroke, as well as the conference record set in the 200 breaststroke
  • Bronze medalist in the 800 freestyle relay, while scoring seventh in the 200 freestyle relay and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay, all school records
  • Qualified for the NCAA Championship in the 200 breaststroke and 200 IM, finishing 38th and 56th, respectively
  • Winner of the 2023-2024 Hobbs Family Award as Fordham Female Student-Athlete of the Year
  • 2022-2023 CSC Academic All-District
  • 2022-2023 CSCAA Scholar All-America Second Team
  • Two-year member of the A-10 Commissioner's Honor Roll
 Alex Wilhelm Sr.
Important: Political Sciences
2023-2024 Atlantic 10 Academic All-Conference
2023-2024 CSC Academic All-District

  • Second Team All-Atlantic 10 and silver medalist in the 400 freestyle relay in school record time
  • Bronze medalist in the 400 medley relay
  • Set a school record in the 800 freestyle relay, placing sixth
  • Scored fourth in the 200 IM, sixth in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle
  • 2022-2023 CSC Academic All-District
  • 2021-22 Atlantic 10 Academic All Conference
  • Three-year member of the A-10 Commissioner's Honor Roll
Wojciech Dutkowiak Gr.
Important: Business analysis
2023-2024 Atlantic 10 Academic All-Conference

  • In his lone season at Fordham, Dutkowiak set school records in the 200 and 500 freestyle events
  • Scored fourth at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship in the 200 freestyle, while placing fifth in the 500 freestyle
  • Member of the school record 800 freestyle relay that scored sixth
 Guy Gropper Gr.
Important: Business analysis
2023-2024 Atlantic 10 Academic All-Conference

  • Scored in all seven events he competed in at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship
  • Second Team All-Atlantic 10 and silver medalist in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay, setting school records in all three events
  • Bronze medalist in the 50 and 100 freestyle in school record times, as well as in the 400 medley relay
  • Fourth in the 100 butterfly
Noah Althoff Sr.
Important: Business management
Concentration: Finances
2023-2024 CSC Academic All-District

  • Scored in all seven events he competed in at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship
  • Second Team All-Atlantic 10 and silver medalist in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay, setting school records in both
  • Bronze medalist in the 400 medley relay
  • Scored sixth in the 800 freestyle relay in school record time
  • Finished fifth in the 200 IM, seventh in the 100 breaststroke and eighth in the 200 breaststroke
  • Member of the A-10 Commissioner's Honor Roll
 Jane Brown Gr.
Important: Applied psychological methods
2023-2024 CSC Academic All-District

  • Scored in five events at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship
  • Second Team All-Atlantic 10 in the 200 & 400 Medley Relays and the 400 Freestyle Relays, setting school records in all three events
  • Scored fourth in the 100 backstroke and seventh in the 200 freestyle relay
Emilie Krog jr.
Important: International political economy
2023-2024 CSC Academic All-District

  • Scored in all four events she competed in at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship
  • Bronze medalist in the 800 freestyle relay, setting a new school record
  • Completed 11e in the 500 freestyle, 12e in the 400 IM, and 14e in the 200 freestyle
  • Two-year member of the A-10 Commissioner's Honor Roll
 Daniel Langlois jr.
Important: Finances
2023-2024 CSC Academic All-District

  • Scored in both breaststroke events at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship
  • Won the “B” final for ninth place in the 200 breaststroke while finishing 14the in the 100 breaststroke
  • Member of Fordham SAAC
  • Two-year member of the A-10 Commissioner's Honor Roll
Luisa Rosa Sr.
Important: Computer technology
2023-2024 CSC Academic All-District

  • Co-captain of the team 2023-2024
  • Competed in the last three Atlantic 10 Championships
  • Completed 23rd overall in the 1650 freestyle at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship
  • Three-year member of the A-10 Commissioner's Honor Roll
 Kevin Zahariev jr.
Important: Finances
2023-2024 CSC Academic All-District

  • Competed in the last three Atlantic 10 Championships
  • Completed 23rd overall in the 100 breaststroke at the 2024 Atlantic 10 Championship
  • Set a personal best time in the 50 freestyle this season
  • Two-year member of the A-10 Commissioner's Honor Roll

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://fordhamsports.com/news/2024/5/30/womens-swimming-and-diving-academic-honors-announced-for-swimming-diving.aspx

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: