Houghton Hockey is hosting the Bridgefest 2024 Cornhole Tournament





Before you know it, Bridgefest will return to the Houghton Hancock area. Bridgefest's celebration of all things summer and Copper Country includes many local craft vendors, locally organized games, a fireworks show and much more. Activities are organized by local community groups throughout the festival, including a special cornhole tournament. BridgeFest is the big community event here in Houghton, our hometown, for the summer and we wanted to be a part of it and also combine a fundraiser for our high school hockey team. The cornhole tournament is one way we can contribute to the BridgeFest festivities while raising money for our program. It goes to travel costs, which have increased in recent years. So we wanted to do this so we can keep costs low for student-athletes and continue to contribute to our community. – Micah Stipech, Head Coach, Houghton High School Hockey Houghton High School Hockey has many fans in the area who regularly support high school players. During the season you will often see Dee Stadium packed with friends and families watching the young talent on the ice. Those fans sometimes even travel to see the team on the road. Locally or across the bridge. Ice hockey is an expensive sport and travel costs have increased in recent years. We are fortunate in Houghton, as are other schools in the community where our school subsidizes the majority of our travel costs. But this is one way we can prevent parents from having to pay more costs for their children to participate in a great sport like hockey and represent our community on the ice. We are adding a second trip to Grand Rapids this year in addition to the trip to Trenton. We are the face of our school when we go on these trips and we just want to do a good job representing our community and keeping costs down.” – Micah Stipech, Head Coach, Houghton High School Hockey The Houghton High School Hockey cornhole tournament costs $50 to register. Houghton Hockey head coach Micah Stipech would also like to thank Shari Tapani for her help in organizing an exciting activity for Bridgefest. Houghton High School hockey won't be the only high school group spearheading an activity over the weekend. Hancock Athletic Boosters is hosting a Dunk Tank fundraiser for the athletic department on June 15. Both fundraisers will take place at Kestner Park in Houghton, among many other activities. Those interested in learning more about Bridgefest 2024 celebrations and activities can find more details at bridgefestfun.com

