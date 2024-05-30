Game times and networks announced for JMU's first two games and Thursday Home Matchup





Football

05-30-2024 2:30:00 PM

BRISTOL, Kon. Game times and network designations for the first two James Madison football games and the Thursday night home game in October have been revealed by ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference, as the Dukes will appear on national television in two of the three games. The Dukes open the season on Saturday, August 31 when they travel to the Queen City to face Charlotte in the American Athletic Conference in an 8pm kickoff on ESPNU. It marks the first time since the 2018 opener that JMU will have a nationally televised opener. It also marks the third all-time meeting with JMU leading the 49ers 2-0. The following week, JMU begins its home game at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday, September 7, hosting Big South Conference foe Gardner-Webb on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. It will be the first meeting between the teams. The Dukes will also be spotlighted on national television on Thursday, Oct. 10 when they clash with Coastal Carolina in a Sun Belt Conference game at 7:30 PM on ESPN2. It will be JMU's “Brighten the Lights of Madison” game and a White Out. More information about parking and the impact on overall campus operations for a Thursday night game will be shared at a later date. Remaining game times and network designations for 2024 will be announced by ESPN and the Sun Belt on Monday, 12 days prior to each game. This year marks the 13th consecutive season that all Sun Belt home games will appear on an ESPN platform. Click here for the complete 2024 JMU football schedule. Single-game tickets for all regular season home games go on sale to Duke Club members on Monday, June 24 at noon, while tickets go on sale for the general public on Monday, June 1 July at 9am.

