College Football is off to a strong start this fall on FOX





FOX College Football

College Football's Most Watched Window, BIG NOON SATURDAY, Kicks off with three epic matchups on FOX FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY Starts on Friday September 13th The Angels Today, FOX Sports announces select games from the network's 2024 college football schedule, featuring top games from elite conferences throughout the season. For its third season, BIG NOON KICKOFF travels to college football's top games each week, previewing the day's top matchups from campuses across the country at 10:00 AM ET on FOX. THE KICKOFF is followed by BIG NOON SATURDAY, the network's main matchup each week and the most watched college football window of the regular season on each network for three consecutive seasons. BIG NOON KICK OFF & BIG NUMBER SATURDAY In Week 1, Penn State will take on West Virginia Saturday August 31 at 12:00 PM ET on FOX. For the first time, the BIG NOON KICKOFF crew makes its way to Morgantown, WV, providing on-site pregame coverage starting at 10:00 AM ET. In Week 2, the defending champion Michigan Wolverines host the Texas Longhorns Saturday September 7 at 12:00 PM ET on FOX. BIG NOON KICKOFF returns to Ann Arbor, MI, for a special three-hour edition of the show beginning at 9:00 AM ET. In the Week 3 BIG NOON SATURDAY game, Alabama makes a trip north to take on Wisconsin Saturday September 14th at 12:00 PM ET on FOX. BIG NOON KICKOFF also comes from Madison, WI, with pre-match coverage starting at 10:00 AM ET. In the final week of the regular season, FOX Sports presents The Game with the Ohio State Buckeyes hosting the Michigan Wolverines from Columbus, OH, on Saturday November 30th at 12:00 PM ET on FOX. The BIG NOON KICKOFF crew provides insight and expert opinions along with a bevy of special guests ahead of the highly anticipated rivalry match in a three-hour edition beginning at 9:00 AM ET. FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAYS FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY, the newest addition to the FOX Sports college football lineup, is a special primetime showcase showcasing the elite college football Friday nights on FOX throughout the fall. The package starts Friday September 13th at 8:00 PM ET on FOX with newly minted Big 12 conference member Arizona taking on K-State from Manhattan, KS. The action continues in October with a Big Ten showdown between the Michigan State Spartans and Oregon Ducks from Eugene, OR, on Friday October 4 at 9:00 PM ET on FOX. Later that month, Rutgers travels to the West Coast to take on USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after Game 1 of the World Series on Friday October 25 on FOX. The first FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY slate concludes with the Mountain West Championship Friday December 6 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. Main highlights of the 2024 season: In Week 1, the action starts early, with a special Thursday night game on the broadcast network featuring North Carolina vs. Minnesota from Minneapolis Thursday August 29 at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. In Week 3, FOX Sports highlights a long-running rivalry game pitting Oregon against Oregon State from Corvallis, OR, on Saturday September 14th at 3:30 PM ET on FOX.

at 3:30 PM ET on FOX. In Weeks 1 and 2, FS1 offers intriguing Friday night matchups, starting with Western Michigan at Wisconsin at 9:00 PM ET on Friday August 30 followed by Duke at Northwestern at 9:00 PM ET Friday September 6 .

followed by Duke at Northwestern at 9:00 PM ET . The Big Ten Network is home to elite matchups all season long, including nine in Week 1, and features the season debuts of both Oregon and Washington. College football's most watched window Launched in 2019, BIG NOON SATURDAY has made its mark on the college football landscape over the past four seasons, becoming the most-watched regular-season college football window on any network for three consecutive seasons. In 2023, BIG NOON SATURDAY also had its most-watched season ever, averaging 6,739,000 viewers, up +8% year-over-year. Where to watch College football on FOX, FS1, FS2 and BTN is also simulcast on the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. FOX Sports has confirmed that the fall 2024 football schedule is availableHERE and under. The rest of the schedule will be announced as the season progresses, in addition to full broadcast team information at a later date. FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 2024 (All times ET) Saturday August 24 Network 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON Montana St. in New Mexico FS1 Thursday August 29 8:00 pm North Carolina and Minnesota FOX 6:00 PM Howard at Rutgers BTN 9:00 am Eastern Illinois in Illinois BTN Friday August 30 9:00 am Western Michigan in Wisconsin FS1 19:00 Florida Atlantic Ocean in Michigan St. BTN Saturday August 31 10:00 BIG AFTERNOON KICK-OFF FOX 12:00 noon Penn St. in West Virginia FOX 3:30 PM UTEP in Nebraska FOX 12:00 noon UConn, Maryland FS1 3:30 PM North Dakota at Iowa St. FS1 19:00 UNLV in Houston FS1 10:30 PM Wyoming in Arizona St. FS1 12:00 noon Illinois St. in Iowa BTN 12:00 noon Indiana St. in Purdue BTN 3:30 PM Miami (OH) in Northwest BTN 3:30 PM FIU in Indiana BTN 7:30 PM Idaho in Oregon BTN 11:00 PM Weber St. in Washington BTN Friday September 6 9:00 am Duke in Northwest FS1 19:00 Western Illinois in Indiana BTN Saturday September 7 Network 9:00 am BIG AFTERNOON KICK-OFF FOX 12:00 noon Texas in Michigan FOX 3:30 PM Baylor, Utah FOX 10:00 PM Texas Tech at Washington St. FOX 3:30 PM South Dakota, Wisconsin FS1 19:00 Kansas and Illinois FS1 12:00 noon Bowling Green at Penn State BTN 12:00 noon Akron at Rutgers BTN 3:30 PM Michigan St. in Maryland BTN 3:30 PM Eastern Michigan in Washington BTN 7:30 PM Western Michigan, Ohio BTN 11:00 PM Utah St. at USC BTN Friday September 13th 8:00 pm Arizona at K State FOX Saturday September 14th 10:00 BIG AFTERNOON KICK-OFF FOX 12:00 noon Alabama in Wisconsin FOX 3:30 PM Oregon at Oregon St. FOX 7:30 PM UCF at TCU FOX 12:00 noon North Texas at Texas Tech FS1 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON Troy, Iowa FS1 7:30 PM Air Force at Baylor FS1 12:00 noon Arkansas St. in Michigan BTN 3:30 PM Prairie View A&M at Michigan St. BTN 3:30 PM Nevada near Minnesota BTN 7:30 PM Northern Iowa in Nebraska BTN 7:30 PM Eastern Illinois and Northwestern BTN Friday September 20 8:00 pm Illinois in Nebraska FOX Saturday September 21 9:45 PM Portland St. and Boise St. FS1 Friday September 27 8:00 pm Washington at Rutgers FOX Saturday September 28 Network 3:30 PM Fresno St. at UNLV FS1 Friday October 4 9:00 am Michigan St. in Oregon FOX Friday 11 October 8:00 pm Northwestern in Maryland FOX Friday October 18 8:00 pm Oregon at Purdue FOX Friday October 25 11:00 PM Rutgers at USC FOX Friday November 1 8:00 pm San Diego St. and Boise St. FS1 Friday November 8 9:00 am Iowa at UCLA FOX 10:30 PM New Mexico at San Diego St. FS1 Friday November 15 9:00 am UCLA in Washington FOX 10:15 PM Houston, Arizona FS1 Friday November 22 8:00 pm Purdue at Michigan St. FOX TBA UNLV at San Jose St. FS1 Friday November 29 12:00 noon Oregon St. at Boise St. FOX 8:00 pm Utah at UCF FOX TBA Utah St. and Colorado St. FS1 Saturday November 30 9:00 am BIG AFTERNOON KICK-OFF FOX 12:00 noon Michigan at Ohio St. FOX Friday December 6 Network 8:00 pm Mountain West Championship FOX

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com/presspass/blog/2024/05/30/college-football-starts-strong-this-fall-on-fox/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos