



Austin No. 11 Texas Women's Tennis had seven entries in the final Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) individual rankings, including five in singles and two in doubles. Senior Angel Rapolu led the group, finishing at No. 17 in singles, which will qualify her for the first All-America honors of her career when the ITA announces them at a later date. Junior Sabina Zeynalova who was ranked in the top-25 in singles for much of the season and missed a significant amount of time due to injury, was next at No. 42, as he graduated Sasnouskaya asked was number 49, senior Charlotte Chavatipon was number 73 and senior Taisiya Pachkaleva was No. 116. In doubles, Zeynalova and Pachkaleva were tied at No. 21, while the duo of Rapolu and Sasnouskaya were No. 30, giving the Longhorns two top-30 pairs. A first-team All-Big 12 selection in both singles and doubles, Rapolu finished the year with a 36-7 overall record in singles, including 18-3 in doubles, and she advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Singles Championships. In doubles, she was 25-12 overall and 16-7 in doubles matches, while teaming with Sasnouskaya for a 12-1 mark at No. 1 doubles and earning a bid to the NCAA Doubles Championships. Zeynalova did not play singles in the fall, and after playing eleven doubles matches, she was again sidelined until returning for the Longhorns' NCAA second round match against Georgia Tech. She finished with a 5–6 record in singles and an 8–5 record in doubles, playing with Sasnouskaya in the fall and in doubles matches with Pachkaleva. Zeynalova earned bids to both the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, with Pachkaleva as her doubles partner, but withdrew from both. Sasnouskaya was first team All-Big 12 in doubles with Rapolu and second team in singles as she posted an overall record of 22-14 and 14-7 in doubles matches. In addition to the NCAA Doubles selection with Rapolu, Sasnouskaya also received a singles bid. Chavatipon was a second-team All-Big 12 pick in singles and compiled a 24-12 overall record, including 17-5 in doubles matches. She was also 17-7 overall in doubles and 16-4 in doubles matches, all as sophomores Vivian Ovrootsky . Pachkaleva achieved an overall record of 19-10 in singles and 16-6 in doubles matches. In doubles, she posted an overall record of 18–12 and 15–10 in doubles matches, starting with Zeynalova as her No. 1 partner, before playing with freshmen. Schachf Lieberman at number 3 after Zeynalova's injury.

