Oilers top stars to parity West finals

Edmonton, Alberta Kris Knoblauch thought he was in for a long night.

The Edmonton coach watched as a confusing, uninspired, flat start played out before him on the ice at Rogers Place.

Down 2-1 heading into Game 4 of the NHL's Western Conference finals against Dallas, his team trailed 2-0, had yet to register a shot and looked like it was halfway through the first period Wednesday night would disappear.

It didn't look very good, Knoblauch said.

But in a series that featured wild momentum swings, Edmonton blew a 2-0 lead before falling 5-3 in Game 3, the home team still far from out of the woods.

One good change eventually led to another. The Oilers pushed back, tied the score before the period was over, and didn't break when the Stars applied pressure. Now the teams are in a best-of-three for a spot in the Stanley Cup finals.

Mattias Janmark and Leon Draisaitl scored in a span of 51 seconds in the second period and the Oilers defeated Stars 5-2 to even the series.

We were a little sleepy, Draisaitl said of the slow start. We found our legs, got going a little bit and started playing our game.

Janmark tied the score on a 2-on-1 short-handed break with Connor Brown with 5:29 left in the period, and Draisaitl followed with his 10th of the postseason with 4:38 to go.

Game 5 is Friday night in Dallas.

“I'm back home,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. This isn't supposed to be easy.

Ryan McLeod, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm, into an empty net with 1:53 to go, also scored for Edmonton. Connor McDavid added two assists and Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

Wyatt Johnson and Esa Lindell scored as Dallas raced to a 2-0 lead in the first 5 1/2 minutes. McLeod and Bouchard countered late in the period for Edmonton.

It's funny how psychology works in the playoffs, Janmark said of inflated leads. Two days ago we were in the opposite position. It is hard to explain.

Edmonton made three lineup changes, adding defenseman Philip Broberg along with McLeod and fellow forward Corey Perry for Vincent Desharnais, Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick.

Star defenseman Chris Tanev left in the second period due to a lower-body injury. He didn't come back.

Rangers need goalscorers to score

If the New York Rangers want to have any chance of winning the Eastern Conference finals against the Florida Panthers, it's time for their best offensive players to find the net.

Through the first four games of the series, Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad have not scored a goal. They combined to score 114 in the regular season and helped New York win the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's best team.

Panarin has contributed three assists against Florida as the Rangers have split the first four games. Kreider and Zibanejad have combined for zero points. Even Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has an assist.

Panarin had two of his assists in Tuesday night's 3-2 overtime loss in Game 4, as Kreider and Zibanejad were missing from the offensive zone.

Kreider had no chance on Tuesday, finishing with one total in 38 minutes of ice time over the two games in Florida. Zibanejad had nine shots in 44 minutes in those games, hitting the crossbar from close range on a power play in Game 4 when a goal could have given New York a 2-0 lead.

Game 5 of what is now a best-of-three series is scheduled for Thursday evening at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette had no problems with Kreider and Zibanejad, saying both work hard but spend too much time in their own zone defending. Breakout passes don't work, and Florida's forecheck prevents the top line from playing much in the Panthers zone.

(You) think those players you're talking about, like they want to get out of the defensive zone,” Laviolette said. They want to get into the offensive zone where they can make an impact in the game. And I thought so too. we did much better at home in controlling the game.

Predators bring back goaltending guru Korn

Former guru Mitch Korn is back with the Nashville Predators to oversee their operations at the most important position in hockey.

The team named Korn director of goaltending on Wednesday, reuniting him with now general manager Barry Trotz for whom he worked at several NHL coaching stops, including 15 seasons with the Predators from 1998 to 2014.

“I have known and worked with Mitch for a long time, and we are thrilled to welcome back one of the greatest goaltending minds in the game of hockey,” Trotz said in a statement announcing the appointment. Mitch's resume speaks for itself. He has an uncanny ability to convey the language of goalkeeping to his players in a way that easily helps them understand how he is trying to improve them.”

Korn, 66, won the Stanley Cup with Trotz and the Washington Capitals in 2018. He rose to fame in the sport from his first job with the Buffalo Sabers in the 1990s, when he helped develop Dominik Hasek into a two-time MVP in the competition. a six-time Vezina Trophy winner as top goaltender and a Hall of Famer.

Korn most recently served as director of goaltending for the New York Islanders, following Trotz from Washington and serving there even after longtime assistant Lane Lambert took over as coach.

Returning to Nashville, Korn will lead a group that already includes goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok, goaltending development coach Jason Barron and European development coach and scout Pekka Rinne, a longtime face of the franchise that blossomed under his leadership.

With Mitch at the helm of an already impressive goaltending department that includes Ben, Jason and Pekka, I am confident that our franchise's long-term success at this position will continue to grow, said Trotz.

Korn's biggest task could be turning top prospect Yaroslav Askarov into the elite netminder the organization hopes to become. Juuse Saros, who finished in Vezina's top 10 for the fourth straight season, has one year left on his contract.

Eastern Conference

Third round

Florida vs. NY Rangers

(Series tied 2-2)

Game 1: Florida 3-0

Game 2: New York 2-1 (OT)

Game 3: New York 5-4 (OT)

Game 4: Florida 3-2 (OT)

Game 5: Thursday, May 30 @ New York, TBD

Game 6: Saturday, June 1 @ New York, TBD

Game 7: Monday, June 3 @ New York, TBD

Western Conference

Third round

Edmonton vs….Dallas

(Series tied 2-2)

Game 1: Edmonton 3-2 (2OT)

Game 2: Dallas 3-1

Game 3: Dallas 5-3

Game 4: Edmonton 5-2

Game 5: Friday, May 31 @ Dallas, TBA

Game 6: Sunday, June 2 @ Edmonton, TBA

Game 7: Tuesday, June 4 @ Dallas, TBD

Second round

Eastern Conference

Carolina vs. NY Rangers

(Rangers win 4-2)

Game 1: Rangers 4-3

Game 2: Rangers 4-3 (2OT)

Game 3: Rangers 3-2 (OT)

Game 4: Hurricanes 4-3

Game 5: Hurricanes 4-1

Game 6: Rangers 5-3

Boston vs….Florida

(Panthers win 4-2)

Game 1: Boston 5-1

Game 2: Florida 6-1

Game 3: Florida 6-2

Game 4: Florida 3-2

Game 5: Boston 2-1

Game 6: 2-1 Florida

Western Conference

Colorado vs. Dallas

(Stars win 4-2)

Game 1: Avalanche 4-3 (OT)

Game 2: Stars 5-3

Game 3: Stars 4-1

Game 4: Stars 5-1

Game 5: Avalanche 5-3

Game 6: Stars 2-1 (2OT)

Edmonton vs….Vancouver

(Oilers win 4-3)

Game 1: Canucks 5-4

Game 2: Oil sprayers 4-3 (OT)

Game 3: Canucks 4-3

Game 4: Oilers 3-2

Game 5: Canucks 3-2

Game 6: Oilers 5-1

Game 7: Oilers 3-2

Road to the Memorial Cup in Saginaw

(Saginaw hosts May 24 – June 2)

Friday: Saginaw 5, Moosejaw 4

Saturday: London 4, Drummondville 0

Sunday: Saginaw 4, Drummondville 3

Monday: London 5, Moosejaw 4

Tuesday: Moosejaw 5, Drummondville 3

Wednesday: London 4, Saginaw 2

Friday: Semifinals, Moose Jaw vs. Saginaw, 7:30 p.m

Sunday: London vs. winner of Moose Jaw/Saginaw, 7:30

CHL finals in WHL, OHL, QMJHL

Western Hockey League

Moose Jaw vs. Portland

(Moose Jaw wins 4-0)

Game 1: Elk Jaw, 3-2

Game 2: Elk Jaw, 5-1

Game 3: Moose Jaw 4-3 (OT)

Game 4: Elk Jaw 4-2

Ontario Hockey League

Oshawa vs. London

(London wins 4-0)

Game 1: London 8-1

Game 2: London 9-1

Game 3: London 7-6 (2OT)

Game 4: London 7-1

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

Baie-Comeau vs. Drummondville

(Drummondville wins 4-0)

Game 1: Drummondville, 5-0

Game 2: Drummondville, 1-0 (OT)

Game 3: Drummondville 6-2

Game 4: Drummondville 4-3