How to buy tickets for the Cricket World Cup matches on Long Island





EASTMEADOW, NY — The The Cricket World Cup is coming to Long Island this weekendand there are still a few tickets available. Eight Men's T20 World Cup matches, plus one warm-up match, will be played at the new 34,000-seater stadium. International Cricket Stadium in Eisenhower Parkwhich was built in just three months. It is the first time that the Cricket World Cup will be played in the United States. Officials announced tighter security for the Cricket World Cup due to an online threat, even though that was the case determined not to be credible. Where to buy tickets for the Men's T20 World Cup matches on Long Island Tickets are available online via the official website of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup for all eight games and Saturday's warm-up game. Prizes vary depending on the match, starting from $60 for Canada vs Ireland and going up to $10,000 for Diamond Club seats for the India vs Pakistan match on June 9. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says some tickets were reserved for local community groups and cricket teams. Schedule of Cricket World Cup matches on Long Island All matches start at 10:30 am 1 June: India vs. Bangladesh (warm-up match)

India vs. Bangladesh (warm-up match) June 3: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Sri Lanka vs South Africa 5 June: India vs Ireland

India vs Ireland June 7: Canada vs Ireland

Canada vs Ireland June 8: Netherlands vs South Africa

Netherlands vs South Africa June 9: India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan June 10th: South Africa vs Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh June 11: Pakistan vs Canada

Pakistan vs Canada 12 June: US vs. India Security plans have been put in place for Cricket World Cup matches Nassau County officials presented their safety plans for the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday. Spectators will have to pass through metal detectors to enter the stadium grounds, and bags will not be allowed inside. Eisenhower Park will be closed before and during the games, from 6:30 a.m. to approximately 6 p.m. The area will reopen once all fans have left the stadium after the match. There will be a heavy police presence on the ground and in the air. Drones are not allowed to fly above the stadium. “This will be some of the tightest security Nassau County has ever seen. You will not enter this location without the proper identification, ticketing or parking access you have. Otherwise you will be turned around,” said Nassau County Police Chief Patrick. Ryder said. More from CBS News Katie Houlis Katie Houlis is a digital producer on the CBS New York web team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/cricket-world-cup-long-island-buy-tickets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos