Game times set for Akron and Western Michigan Games





Columbus, OHThe game times and television network providers for a select group of games in the Big Ten Conference were released today by the conference. The announcement includes two more game times and television networks for Ohio State's 2024 schedule. Confirmed times and carriers for Ohio State include: August 31 Ohio State vs. Akron at Ohio Stadium: 3:30 PM ET on CBS

September 7 Ohio State vs. Western Michigan at Ohio Stadium: 7:30 PM ET on BTN

November 30 Ohio State vs. Michigan at Ohio Stadium: 12:00 PM ET on FOX(previously announced) The game times and television network providers for a select group of games in the Big Ten Conference were released today by the conference. The announcement includes two more game times and television networks for Ohio State's 2024 schedule. Confirmed times and carriers for Ohio State include: Ohio State's Homecoming game on October 26 vs. Nebraska kicks off at 12:00 PM ET, 3:30 PM ET or 7:30 PM ET, with the television network yet to be determined. The conference also announced that the Ohio State at Northwestern game, scheduled for Nov. 16 at Wrigley Field, will begin at noon ET or 3:30 p.m. ET, with the network provider yet to be determined. Game times and network providers for the remaining games on Ohio State's schedule are subject to the 12/6 day selection process during the season. Ohio State's 2024 schedule includes eight home games at Ohio Stadium and two off weeks: September 14 and October 19. Tickets for Akron, Western Michigan (and more) are available now Tickets as part of the five-game flex passes are available now for $289 per package. This package includes tickets to the Akron, Western Michigan, Marshall, Purdue and Indiana games. Seating varies by game and is accessible 24 hours prior to each game. Visithttp://go.osu.edu/fbtixFor more information. Additional options for single game tickets More single-game ticket options are coming. Sales dates for Ohio State's Pick 3 Mini Plan sale and single game tickets for alumni association members and the general public are as follows: June 7 / 10am ET Pick 3 Mini Plan; Fans can create their own mini-plan by selecting one game from each of these options: 1) Akron or Marshall; 2) Western Michigan or Indiana; and 3) among Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue.

June 17 / 10 a.m. Alumni association members presale single game; And

June 21 / 10 a.m. General public sale of individual games. Pricing for the Pick 3 Mini Plan starts at $185. Depending on availability, fans can choose the best available seats from multiple price zones at Ohio Stadium to build their package. Prices for single game tickets start as low as $50, if quantities are available, and vary by prize zone and opponent. A detailed overview of the prizes for individual games by opponent and prize zone is available athttp://go.osu.edu/fbtix. Championship game on CBS The Big Ten's release of games included the first-ever Big Ten Championship game between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the conference standings on Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is at 8:00 PM ET with CBS broadcasts. 2024 Ohio State Football Schedule August 31, Akron (3:30 p.m.; CBS)

September 10, 7 Western Michigan (7:30 p.m.; BTN)

September 21 *Marshall

September 28 at *Michigan State

October 5 *Iowa

October 12 in *Oregon

October 26 *Nebraska

Nov. 2 at *Penn State

Nov. 9 *Purdue

Nov. 16 at Northwestern (12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. at Wrigley Field)

Nov. 23 *Indiana

Nov. 30, Michigan (12 p.m.; FOX) *Game times announced during the 12/6 day in-season selection process #GoBucks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ohiostatebuckeyes.com/news/2024/5/30/football-game-times-set-for-akron-and-western-michigan-games The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos