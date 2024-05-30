Summer tennis and volleyball programs return | News

The Connellsville Recreation Board and the Connellsville Area School District are teaming up again this summer to offer volleyball and tennis programs for children in the community.
The summer volleyball program starts June 17 and runs through July 17, every Monday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for girls entering grades 3 through 8.
The summer tennis program begins July 9 and runs through August 8 every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for boys and girls entering grades 3 through 8, and from 10:30 a.m. to noon for boys and girls entering grades. Enter 9 through 8. 12.
The costs per child for each program are €25.
Connellsville High School Athletic Director Rich Evans said the recreation board had had the programs for a few years, but over the years interest waned and the programs seemed to fall by the wayside.
In recent years they tried to get some of the summer programs up and running again, but they were having difficulty with resources and locations, so they contacted us and we have been working with them for the past few years, he said.
Evans added that the recreation department decided to stick with volleyball and tennis for now, but it would be up to them whether to add other programs in the future.
“I think these were good programs at this point,” Evans said. I know there are already a few summer basketball programs from other organizations, and of course there is already a Little League for baseball.
We offered swimming for two summers, but interest waned, he added. I guess they didn't think it was worth continuing the program.
Both the volleyball and tennis programs are led by the high school team coaches and the high school team players.
To register for either program, call the high school athletics office at 724-628-1350, extension 2560 or email [email protected]. Include the child's name, parent's name, next year's class, email address and phone number.
James Flynn, chairman of the Connellsville Recreation Board, said the board is also working with Jason Bandemer to offer in-park gym for youth in East Park this summer. Thanks to a donation from the recreation board to the program, the cost per child is just $30 per week.
The program will be held Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon on four different weeks this summer, including: June 17-20, June 24-27, July 8-11 and July 15-18.
For more information or to register for the PE in the Park program, call Bandemer at 724-433-9608.
Flynn added that the recreation board is trying to integrate recreation for all ages into the community. Although the board would like to see the parks used as much as possible, bringing some form of recreation to the community is the ultimate goal.
An event is also planned for those over 55. Flynn said they are considering putting together a casino trip or a Pirates game trip.
Any group or organization that we can partner with to bring a program to the community is our goal, he said.